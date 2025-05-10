Election Day weather: Heat, isolated rains expected in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Voters in Cebu and across the country may have to brave the heat and a few isolated rain showers as they cast their ballots on Monday, May 12, Election Day, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a special weather outlook issued for the 2025 national and local elections, Pagasa said warm and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over most parts of the Philippines, including Metro Cebu, with temperatures ranging between 27 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Cebu and the rest of the province will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with chances of isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening due to prevailing Easterlies, a weather system associated with warm winds and moisture.

Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast to northeast, and coastal waters will be slight to moderate, making travel by land and sea generally manageable, weather permitting.

Though no widespread rainfall is forecast over Cebu, Pagasa advised the public, especially voters who will line up in open or poorly ventilated areas, to remain cautious of the heat.

“Warm and humid conditions will continue across most parts of the country,” Pagasa warned.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses such as fatigue, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion,” it added.

Voters are urged to prepare for both the heat and possible brief but heavy downpours.

The state weather bureau recommends wearing light-colored, breathable clothing, bringing water to stay hydrated, and carrying umbrellas or hats for sun protection.

If rain occurs, it is expected to be localized and short-lived, but may still cause minor disruptions or delays in areas with poor drainage.

In northern Luzon, particularly in Batanes, Apayao, and Cagayan, a different weather system—the Frontal System—will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains.

Ilocos Norte, Isabela, and the Cordillera Administrative Region are also expected to experience similar conditions by late Monday.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila and the Visayas, will mostly have fair morning weather before potential afternoon thunderstorms develop.

Pagasa noted that updates may be released should significant changes in the weather pattern occur. Voters may visit www.pagasa.dost.gov.ph or check Pagasa’s official Facebook pages for localized forecasts, thunderstorm warnings, and real-time heat index advisories.

The May 12 elections are expected to draw millions of Filipinos to polling centers nationwide, and authorities are reminding the public to prioritize safety and comfort, especially during peak voting hours in the late morning and early afternoon.

