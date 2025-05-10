LTFRB okays 829 special PUV permits for elections

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday said it had approved special permits for 829 units of public utility vehicles (PUVs) for the national midterm elections.

LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III, in a statement, said of the 880 applications for the special permits, 829 units were approved. The special permits will be valid from May 9 to May 18.

Guadiz said the issuance of special permits shall allow the PUVs to take routes aside from their authorized routes in order to serve more commuters during election day.

“[It’s] because we are expecting more movement from the public who will be going to their respective precincts to cast their votes, we opened the application for special permits,” he said. “We know that it would be a busy day for all, and it will also be a national holiday, so it was only necessary to allow PUVs to get special permits to expand their reach,” Guadiz added.

