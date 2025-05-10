‘We are family’: Blood ties still run deep in Cebu politics

CEBU CITY, Philippines – They say blood is thicker than water, and nowhere is that more evident than in Cebu’s political landscape.

From city halls to congressional seats, a handful of families have held power for generations. Despite changing times and persistent calls for reform, these political dynasties continue to dominate ballots and billboards across the province.

Cebu, the country’s most vote-rich province, has over 1,200 candidates vying for positions in the upcoming May 12 elections.

CDN Digital compiled all Certificate of Candidacies (COCs) from Cebu-based bets, as uploaded on the website of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). A quick analysis and verification revealed that roughly 19 percent of these candidates are related by blood or marriage.

Some candidates are members of established political clans, like reelectionist Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. Others are spouses, children, or even parents of current or former officials, effectively turning political participation into a family affair.

Duranos

Among the many political families in Cebu running for the upcoming midterm elections, the Duranos have the most number of relatives seeking to be elected this May 12.

At least 12 candidates in Cebu are related to Danao City’s most influential family, including those who have shifted their political alliance to the Garcia-led 1Cebu like the Streegans in Sogod.

In their bailiwick in Danao City, Vice Mayor Ramon ‘Nito’ Durano III will be facing his own nephew, councilor Antonio Miguel ‘Migs’ Magpale, for the mayoralty seat.

Magpale is the son of former Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, who is also part of the family.

Nito’s children are also joining the midterm race – Thomas ‘Mix’ Durano (incumbent mayor, running for Cebu’s 5th district), Ramon ‘Red’ Durano VI (former congressman, running for mayor in Poro), and Carmen Remedios Durano (incumbent councilor, running for vice mayor).

Other candidates related to the Duranos included the Calderons in Samboan in the south, the Sybicos of the fifth district, and the Dutertes, including the family of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Garcias

One Cebu is the current ruling party in vote-rich Cebu, and it is founded by the Garcia clan, with Gwendolyn currently leading the group.

The Garcias trace their roots to Dumanjug town in southwestern Cebu, and have influence in neighboring areas such as Barili.

Gwendolyn’s sister-in-law, former journalist Karen Flores-Garcia, will run unopposed as the Congressional Representative of Cebu’s 3rd district, replacing outgoing Cong. Pablo John Garcia.

It can be recalled that Pablo John withdrew his bid to pursue ‘academic and career advancement.’

The governor’s daughter, Carissa Garcia, is running as second nominee of the Ako-Bisaya Party-list while her nephew, Pablo ‘John-John’ Garcia IV, is seeking reelection as mayor in Barili.

The same Garcia family also have strong influence in Cebu City. Former Gov. Pablo ‘Pabling’ Garcia Sr., father of Gwendolyn, is cousin of former Cebu City Mayor Alvin Garcia.

Alvin’s son is incumbent Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Martinez, Salimbangon

Further north, the Martinezes and Salimbangons continue to fight local seats in their respective turfs within the fourth district.

The Martinezes consider Bogo City as their stronghold while Medellin for the Salimbangons. But relatives also vie for seats in nearby areas.

Like in Tabogon, where reelectionist Francis Salimbangon, the son of the late Cong. Benhur Salimbangon, sits as mayor.

Francis’ stepmother, Janice, is the current representative for Cebu’s 4th district.

Mariano Martinez, a relative of the Martinezes in Bogo City, is seeking to be elected back as mayor in the neighboring town of San Remigio.

Rama, Osmeña

The Ramas are among the established political clans in Cebu and for this year’s Midterm Elections, at least three members will run for various positions in Cebu City.

These include dismissed Mayor Michael Rama, and his son and lawyer Mikel Rama. Mikel is running for a seat in the council, representing the city’s South District (2nd district).

Michael’s nephew is reelectionist 2nd District Rep. Edu Rama.

Meanwhile, the Osmeñas continue to appear on ballots for the May 12 polls, with at least four relatives running under different political parties.

Tomas Osmeña, the grandson of the late President Sergio Osmeña Sr. and former Cebu City mayor, is seeking a comeback in politics after a six-year hiatus. He will be challenging incumbent Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo ‘Dondon’ Hontiveros.

Tomas is running under his Bando-Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) group, together with his nephew Ian who is running for councilor. However, Ian will be facing two more relatives – Rogelio and Renato ‘Junjun’ Osmeña – who belong to the opposing Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Lagons

Aside from established clans, Cebu is also seeing the rise of several emerging political families, such as the Lagons, whose patriarch, Sonny Lagon, serves as the representative of Ako-Bisaya.

At least four Lagons, including Sonny, will run for local offices this election. The matriarch, Daphne Lagon, is an uncontested candidate for the 6th District.

Their children, Dason Patric and Dason Lorenz, are vying for legislative seats in the 3rd District and the municipality of Cordova, respectively.

Familiar names

Other family names that appear frequently on COCs from Cebu include: Cortes, Ouano, Chan, Enad, Diamante, Espinosa, Cabrera, Bacaltos, Baricuatro, Dela Cerna, Esgana, Apura, to name some.

Why political dynasties still prevail?

In a paper published by the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), political dynasty is defined as the ‘situation wherein members of the same family are occupying elected positions either in sequence for the same position, or simultaneously across different positions.’

Since the 1960s, clans have dominated the country’s political landscape, said Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist Renato Valencia, and continue to do so despite calls and a provision of the Constitution that prohibits it.

Doctors Eduardo C. Tadem and Teresa S. Encarnacion Tadem from the University of the Philippines (UP) cited three factors as to why political clans still persist.

These include socio-economical ones like having resources in building their influence and power.

“The resilience of the established political dynasties across the decades was in great part due to their ability to diversify economically, enabling them to adapt and hold on to their political power. At the same time, for new dynasties, the accumulation of a diversity of economic interests means that a small dynasty can emerge from even the poorest provinces of the country,” the Tadems said.

They also pointed out the lack of policies that would effectively ban family members from running in public office.

Additionally, potential countervailing forces remain weak in challenging political dynasties, the Tadems added.

Several attempts have been made to pass an anti-political dynasty law, however, none has been passed as of this time.

Among the senators who introduced an act to prohibit political dynasties were former senator Panfilo Lacson, and incumbent Senators Grace Poe and Robin Padilla.

Lacson proposed the anti-political dynasty bill in the 18th Congress but failed to pass; the same with Poe who filed it during the 17th Congress.

Now, in the 19th Congress, Padilla filed Senate Bill (SB) 2730 last July 15, 2024.

Under Padilla’s bill, no spouse or person related within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity, whether legitimate or illegitimate, full or half blood, to an incumbent elective official seeking reelection, “shall be allowed to hold or run for any elective office in the same city and/or province, or any party list in the same election.”

As of writing, the bill is still pending committee review based on the recent update on the Senate’s website.

/with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio

Methodology: CDN Digital downloaded all Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) of Cebu-based aspirants from the official Commission on Elections (Comelec) website. The data was scraped, filtered, and analyzed using Google Sheets’ frequency function to identify recurring family names—regardless of political affiliation or party shifts—then visualized for further insight.

