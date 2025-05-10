Junjun Davide wants 50% hike of seniors’ discounts if elected

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vice Governor and congressional aspirant Junjun Davide will prioritize healthcare and livelihood programs, as well as the increase of senior citizens’ discounts from 20% to 50%, once elected as the representative for Cebu’s Second District.

Davide said he would work to upgrade the two district hospitals in the towns of Argao and Oslob into provincial hospitals so that patients in the south would no longer need to seek treatment in Carcar City or Cebu City, thus saving their hard-earned money on travel expenses.

“Gawas sa pag-upgrade sa atong mga ospital sa distrito, akong siguraduhon nga aduna kanunay igong supply sa libreng tambal, bakuna ug anti-rabies” said Davide.

Junjun Davide also promised to increase the number of doctors and specialists, as well as to install modern equipment. Establishing diagnostic test centers is also a top priority since medical examinations offered by private hospitals and other medical facilities are so expensive, Davide added.

Davide, who was the governor in 2017, was awarded the title ‘Champion for Health’ by the Zuellig Family Foundation (ZFF) and the Department of Health (DOH) for his healthcare programs and projects.

To facilitate the implementation of his healthcare initiatives, Davide plans to partner with the Cebu Provincial Government and seek funding from the DOH. In 2018, he secured funds from the DOH for the construction of the new Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao.

Additionally, Davide stated that he would file a bill on his first day in Congress to amend the Expanded Senior Citizens Act.”

” Kung mas taas ang diskwento sa mga senior citizens, mas dako usab ang ilang ma-save sa galastohan sa tambal nga magamit sa pamilya sa uban pa nilang panginahanglan. Kasagaran sa kabus nga pamilya, ang breadwinner mao ang anak nga dunay trabaho. Busa dako kaayo og tabang kanila kon ma-amendar nato kining Expanded Senior Citizens Act,” he said.

Junjun Davide also included livelihood and education among his legislative priorities. He also aims to institutionalize the Farmer and Fisherman Scientist Training Programs (FSTP-FISHSTP) into law to ensure these marginalized sectors won’t be left behind.

