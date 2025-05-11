Mother’s Day 2025: How a midwife became a mom through adoption

Working in a humble birthing clinic, Ella — who requested anonymity for her entire family due to security reasons — is suited up, wearing her scrubs as uniform, waiting for a patient to enter their doors. Twice every week, every Monday evenings and Thursday mornings, she goes to work on 12-hour shifts and readies their office for mothers and mothers-to-be.

Ella is a midwife, but she is also a mother. A midwife who became a mom thanks to her profession.

For almost three decades, she has worked diligently as a midwife. She started her career as a midwife back in 1996 after completing her studies and passing the boards. After grinding for experience as a volunteer to eventually working at a big hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, she eventually settled down at her current workplace.

“Even as a child, I liked watching childbirths,” Ella shares with Cebu Daily News Digital in an exclusive interview. “Back in the day, childbirths were done at home, and I would often watch our neighbors give birth.”

However, unbeknownst to her, Ella would also become a mother herself, but not by traditional means. Ella did not give birth to her own, but she adopted a child whose birth she attended to.

A Midwife’s dawn to motherhood

At their birthing clinic, Ella offers several services for their patients: prenatal checkups, family planning services (which range from intrauterine device insertion, contraceptive pill dispensing, and counseling), Pap smears, and, of course, assisting childbirths. Besides that, she also helps clean their clinic as well as attend to their patients’ needs.

Just like most mothers, her work is all-around.

Depending on the season, with peak months during the summer like in April and later in the year like in December, Ella often attends to at least ten patients during busy days.

“It really depends on the day,” Ella shares. “There are definitely slow days,” she admits.

There were months when they helped give birth to as many as a hundred patients. However, after the pandemic, the number of childbirth cases in their clinic slowed down.

When it’s time to deliver babies, Ella and their team would assess a patient to determine if it’s time for them to give birth. Sometimes, a patient experiences labors that last for as short as two hours to as long as twelve.

“Usually, a patient isn’t immediately in labor. It depends if the patient goes Direct-to-Delivery Room,” Ella shared. “Others go on 12-hour labors, and that’s really long.”

In her lengthy career — helping give birth to too many mothers to count — every time a birth is a success, Ella’s heart is filled with glee.

“Of course I’d be happy, especially when it’s a normal delivery. You’d be happy when both the mother and child are safe.”

But one day, an unexpected blessing would come into her arms: a child, whose birth she assisted, would eventually become hers.

Ella starts her family at the birthing clinic

Ella has a husband named James, whom she met near their birthing clinic as James’s company rented a place nearby for its workers.

“Our meeting was unique,” Ella giggles as she recalls how they met.

Ella and James met because of mutual friends who coincidentally were a couple. However, these eventual lovebirds didn’t hit it off immediately. In fact, James originally had a fiancée who worked as a nurse in Manila.

Ella recalls: “My friend told me James was already engaged. I don’t even know James. I even told my friend, “Who are you talking about?” to which she replied with “Who knows, if you two meet, you might just be meant for each other.” She then emphasized that she really did not know who James was at the time.

One day, Ella saw James for the first time. James was wearing a long-sleeve polo complete with a necktie. Turns out, James was flying to the United States of America for work. Ella liked what she saw

“Ah, so that was James,” Ella said, looking back.

Eventually, James’s relationship with his then-nurse fiancée didn’t pan out.

“Their relationship did not work because they broke up,” Ella amusedly remembers.

After James returned from his international work trip, Ella and James met formally for the first time. Ella was invited to church by one of James’s churchmates.

From then on, their love blossomed, and, eventually, a marriage followed suit. They have been in a relationship for more than 20 years and counting.

Just like most couples, they tried having a child. Unfortunately, they had a miscarriage.

“We tried, we really tried,” Ella confessed. “There were times when my menstruation was delayed, but I never got pregnant again.”

Alas, that blessing was not meant to be. However, just like how God gave Abraham a son, they received Steven.

But Steven wasn’t theirs, he was a child they adopted. A child whose mother abandoned him from the get-go.

A child falls into a midwife’s arms

“Steven’s mom was one of my patients,” Ella softly remembers.

Before Steven was born, Ella assisted Steven’s blood mom with her first child. Steven had an older brother.

“She then came back, pregnant again,” Ella disclosed. It was during a prenatal checkup when Steven’s mom told Ella that the child would be given to her after birth. Steven was just three months old in his mother’s womb.

“Are you sure?,” Ella asked, to which Steven’s biological mom confirmed.

Ella took care of Steven’s mom, took care of all the prenatal checkups, and eventually assisted Steven’s birth.

After Steven’s birth, his mom simply abandoned him. His biological mom refused to look at him and simply left after he was born.

“[Steven’s mom] simply walked away. She did not look back. She didn’t even bring clothes to change into, so I gave her a duster dress,” Ella remembers with a solemn tone in her voice.

Ella tried convincing Steven’s mom to have a glimpse of the child, but Steven’s mom still refused.

To this day, Steven and his biological mom have never formally met. However, there were close encounters, but Steven’s mom never wanted to do anything with him.

“[Steven’s mom] does not even know whether the child is a boy or a girl,” Ella admits.

Ella’s heartbreaks with Steven

Now a mother to a child who wasn’t hers, Ella raised Steven as best as she could. Rearing the child as if it were hers all along.

Steven even started to go to preschool at just four years old, skipping nursery by attending a one-month summer school.

“Steven really grew up with someone always taking care of him,” Ella revealed.

However, it wasn’t without difficulties. In fact, Ella had two heartbreaks when she was raising Steven.

The first one was an incident that caused the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to show up at their house.

According to Ella, Steven was a very curious child. So curious to the point that he does things that lead to scolding.

Now, Steven was also a child who would wail heavily when punished, even if it was just a light punishment.

One day, Steven did something that led to corporal punishment. Ella grew up the same way, so she also punished Steven the same way she was punished.

With Steven’s wailing reaching a neighbor’s ears, the concerned neighbor called the DSWD.

Representatives from the DSWD showed up at their door, and it was Steven who noticed them and notified Ella.

“Open the door Steven,” Ella said to Steven. Ella chuckled when she recalled the whole ordeal, as neither Steven nor she knew exactly why the DSWD workers were at their door.

After talking with them, the DSWD workers took Steven away from Ella. Steven was in DSWD’s custody for three days.

“When we left, Steven was crying,” Ella admits.

After sorting things out, the DSWD realized that Steven was actually taken care of really well. A stark contrast to his time in DSWD, where the child became thin as he was only fed instant noodles, was full of mosquito bites, and yearning for Ella and James.

With his adoptive parents, Steven was well fed, had a complete set of uniforms for school. Eventually, Stephen returned to Ella’s arms. Turns out, the child was in a good disposition.

“Steven would always come running to us whenever we visited him in DSWD. Definitely, not a traumatized child as what DSWD suspected,” Ella shared. “We even threw him a party in DSWD before we went home.”

The next, yet the biggest, heartbreak — which resulted in Steven’s three-year exile in Samar — was a result of Steven’s shoplifting incident.

Steven stole a bunch of chocolates at a mall in Lapu-Lapu City. Besides that, he also stole from a coffee shop.

Ella simply could not handle Steven’s antics anymore. “My brain dried up,” Ella was exasperated.

In order to preserve her mental health, Ella asked James if they could send Steven away for a while. Just enough for her to recuperate from all the built-up frustration from raising the child.

Even though she pleaded to send the child away, Ella cried her eyes out.

“It’s either I lose it all or I commit a sin against him,” Ella said. “I was drained, but I still felt pity,” Ella continued, wiping her eyes as she teared up, recalling that memory.

With time healing all wounds, and Steven’s eventual reformation with James’s relatives at Samar, the family was eventually reunited once more.

“It hurt. I felt guilty. Steven was supposed to be given to me but, at that time, he was a heavy cross that I bore,” Ella sniffled.

A widwife, wife, and mom

Today, Steven is now in his fourth year at college studying Nursing. Ella gives credit to those who helped her raise Steven as her own, from the birth clinic’s owner, their churchmates, relatives, and most importantly, to her husband, James, who never gave up on their family.

“We might not have been blessed with a child of our own, maybe this child, Steven, was God’s plan all along for us,” Ella confessed.

“Maybe this child needed our guidance. We might not have been his biological parents, but we gave him more.”

“We’re definitely a mother and son,” Ella describes her relationship with Steven.

With Steven all grown up, Ella now laughs at the childhood antics that used to cause her headaches.

Although they had Steven, Ella and James had aspirations to become biological parents themselves.

However, as they grew older, they figured Steven was just enough for the aging couple. Besides, Ella always dealt with babies all the time in her work as a midwife.

“I always have babies,” Ella laughingly comments. “So that’s why we now only focus on Steven.”

Ella finds her life thus far meaningful.

From watching her neighbors give birth, becoming a midwife, a wife, and eventually becoming an adoptive mother, she was definitely on a life path involving motherhood.

“As a midwife, you don’t really need to give birth yourself to become a mother. We are moms for everyone. After all, we take good care of expecting and birthing mothers,” Ella claims.

“My occupation as a midwife is a noble job for sure. We deal with the mother’s life as well as the child’s,” she continues.

“I’m proud as a midwife. Proud to have helped other people. Proud to have helped a mother who did not want to be one.”

As a mother herself, she salutes all mothers for all their hard work.

“A mother’s job is all around. You are a mother. You are a wife. You do everything around the house,” Ella stated.

“Now imagine being a midwife too,” Ella laughs as she ends telling her life story.

