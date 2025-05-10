Navarrete barely makes weight as Suarez stays perfect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s an all systems go for the highly anticipated world title showdown between unbeaten Filipino contender Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez and three-division world champion Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete.

The two warriors are set to collide for the WBO junior lightweight world title on Saturday, May 9 (May 10, Manila time) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, USA.

During their official weigh-in on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), Suarez displayed superior discipline, making weight on his first attempt at 129.9 lbs—just under the 130-lb limit for the junior lightweight division.

Navarrete, meanwhile, encountered some trouble on the scales. In his first attempt, he came in at 130.4 lbs. Stripping off his underwear for a second try, he still registered slightly over at 130.3 lbs. The Mexican star was granted the standard two-hour window to shed the excess, ultimately returning to the scales to successfully make weight at exactly 130 lbs.

The 30-year-old Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) aims to redeem himself at Pechanga Arena, the site of his recent split decision loss to Denys Berinchyk in a failed bid for the WBO lightweight world title.

That defeat prompted Navarrete to return to the junior lightweight division, where he previously reigned with dominance.

For Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs), this bout marks the pinnacle of a long and determined journey. A 2016 Olympian and late-bloomer in the pro ranks, the 36-year-old Filipino defied odds to earn his mandatory challenger status—often being overlooked in favor of other contenders along the way.

Should Suarez prevail, he would become a world champion at an age when many fighters are already winding down their careers.

On paper, Navarrete holds key advantages in height and experience. Standing at 5-foot-7, he has also previously faced and defeated two Filipino fighters—Jeo Santisima and Juan Miguel Elorde—in high-profile bouts.

However, Suarez will enter the ring with a slight edge in reach at 74 centimeters, compared to Navarrete’s 72. Both boxers share an orthodox stance.

