Mandaue: CHO reports 10% rise in dengue cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) has reported a 10 percent increase in dengue cases this year, attributed mainly to the recent rainfall that may have resulted to the creation of more mosquito breeding sites.

However, CHO officials said that the city has not yet breached the epidemic threshold or reached an outbreak level.

From January 1 to May 7, 2025, CHO logged a total of 248 dengue cases which is 10 percent more than the data from the same period last year.

The most number of cases came from Brgy. Canduman with 21 followed by Jagobiao and Pakanaan – 19 each, Banilad – 16, and Maguikay – 15.

The reported cases include a five-year-old boy who eventually succumbed to the complications caused by the disease.

Health official said that majority of the 248 cases involved boys aged below 10-years-old.

Dengue cases

CHO presented their data during the second-quarter meeting of the city’s dengue task force held on Friday, May 9.

In its report, CHO said that of the 248 cases, 103 were classified as suspected, 92 as confirmed, and 53 as probable cases of dengue.

A patient is considered suspected if he/she experiences sudden fever and symptoms that may indicate dengue. It is considered a probable case if the patient has fever and two or more of its clinical features like nausea, vomiting, rashes, and aches and pains. A confirmed case is one that has been verified through laboratory testing.

Dr. Frenzy Antonette Tadle, Medical Coordinator for the Aedes-borne Viral Disease Prevention and Control Program, said that rainfall experienced this year was believed to have contributed to the increase in dengue cases.

Stagnant water

Meanwhile, CHO officials are reminding Mandauehanons of the need to always clean their homes and surroundings, especially the containers and areas were stagnant water can accumulate.

“The more we try to clean our environment, nga maninuod ta. Make it seem like invested ta ani nga cause. Kana mas makaprevent gyud ta makaspread sa dengue,” said Tadle.

(If we try to clean our environment, we have to do it right. Make it seem like we are invested in this cause. That way, we will be able to prevent the spread of dengue.)

In addition, CHO has also intensified its anti-dengue campaign through information dissemination, mosquito breeding site mapping, entomological surveys, and the reactivation of barangay-level dengue brigades.

Moreover, Mandauehanons are encourage to seek medical attention if they start to experience dengue symptoms like fever, headache, and muscle pain.

