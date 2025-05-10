Filipina5 falls to Iran, Vietnam in AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Up against two higher-ranked opponents, the Philippine Women’s National Futsal Team—dubbed the Filipina5—suffered back-to-back losses in Group B of the ongoing 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup in China.

Filipina5 that ranked No. 55 in the world, opened their campaign with a hard-fought 0-1 loss to powerhouse Iran, the world’s No. 9 team. But despite the odds, Filipinas held the Iranians to a single goal, showcasing a disciplined defensive stand.

Isabella Bandoja led the offensive charge for the Philippines with three shots on target, but the team couldn’t convert any of its chances. Goalkeeper Samantha Hughes was exceptional between the posts, tallying 15 saves. However, Iran finally broke through after Maral Torkaman found the back of the net for the match’s lone goal.

In their second outing, the Filipina5 fell 0-3 to world No. 11 Vietnam. The match remained scoreless at halftime, but Vietnam came alive in the second half to pull away.

Judy Connolly nearly got the Philippines on the scoreboard with a well-placed free kick, but Vietnamese keeper Ngo Nguyen Thuy Linh denied the attempt. Alisha Del Campo, Rocelle Mendano, and Hughes also had promising chances but were unable to convert.

Despite the setbacks, the Filipina5 have one more chance to grab a win in the group stage of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup. They are set to face No. 29-ranked Hong Kong tomorrow, Sunday, May 11.

Bandoja, Flanigan, and Hughes are expected to lead the starting unit for the crucial matchup.

Regardless of the outcome in China, Filipina5 is already assured a spot in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, which will be held later this year in Manila and Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

