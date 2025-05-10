Campaign period ends: Comelec warns vs wooing voters

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reminded candidates and supporters that campaigning for the May 2025 elections is prohibited on May 11 (Sunday) and May 12 (election day).

This is in line with the Comelec Resolution No. 11085, or the rules and regulations implementing Republic Act No. 9006 or the Fair Election Act for the May 2025 elections and the Bangsamoro Parliamentary elections.

The official campaign ban also prohibits public canvassing, distribution of campaign materials, and giving out anything of value, such as free food or transportation, to voters or supporters.

The 90-day and 45-day campaign periods for the national and local candidates, respectively, ends on May 10, Saturday.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said that the candidates should let the voters discern on who they will vote for.

“The law prohibiting campaigning a day before the election is implemented to give the voters a chance to settle with their choices,” Garcia said in Filipino during an ambush interview on Saturday.

Garcia reminded the candidates to remove their campaign materials as it will also be considered as campaigning on May 11 and May 12. He added that social media, television, and radio campaigning are also not allowed on these dates.

Garcia also warned that wearing shirts with candidates’ faces on can be considered as campaigning on election day.

Vote-buying

Garcia shared that the poll body has been monitoring reports of alleged vote-buying across the country. He said that they received increased reports where people are lining up to receive money or any goods in any form.

“We know that two or three days before the election, especially the night before the election, vote-buying has become more rampant. We will continue to monitor,” Garcia added in Filipino.

Garcia also said that candidates’ supporters who will accept free food, money, or transportation on election day can be considered as vote-selling. Vote-buying and vote-selling are election offenses under the Omnibus Election Code.

