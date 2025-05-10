Sumabong makes PMI debut in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 21’ showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated minimumweight contender Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong is set to make his debut under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions in the upcoming “Kumong Bol-Anon 21” boxing card on June 6 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Sumabong, formerly one of the standout fighters of Black Snake Boxing Gym—also based in Tagbilaran—joined the prestigious PMI stable in February. He now trains alongside elite boxers such as WBO No. 1 light flyweight contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, along with rising stars Gerwin Asilo, Jake Amparo, the Porres siblings, Shane Gentallan, and Virgel Vitor.

In his PMI debut, Sumabong will take on a tough challenge against Cebuano prospect Joperson Trazo of Chao Sy Promotions in one of the featured undercard bouts.

Trazo recently captured the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title with a dominant showing against Marlon Alejandro in the main event of “Fists of Fury 5: Sumbagay sa Talisay” held last February. He brings a record of 8 wins (1 by knockout), 3 losses, and 1 draw.

Sumabong, meanwhile, holds a 7-1 record with 4 knockouts. He is currently ranked No. 15 in the WBO world minimumweight rankings.

Though he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Japan’s Goki Kobayashi in a WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight title bout last year, he bounced back strong. He claimed the WBO Asia Pacific youth title with a stunning second-round knockout victory over John Kevin Jimenez—Trazo’s stablemate—in Naga City, Cebu.

With pride and redemption on the line, the Sumabong-Trazo matchup offers more than just another fight. Sumabong is out to prove he belongs among PMI’s elite ranks, while Trazo seeks vengeance for his camp and a chance to climb further up the ranks.

