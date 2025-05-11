Dancesport Team Cebu clinches gold at WDSF Amsterdam Open 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) showcased its world-class talent on the international stage by clinching a gold medal at the recently concluded Amsterdam Open–World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) competition in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Leading the charge for DTCC was no less than its co-founder, Eleanor Hayco, who, along with her partner Anselmo Estillore Jr., ruled the Senior 1 Open Latin category—securing the team’s lone gold medal in the prestigious international tilt held last week.

Hayco, the wife of DTCC founder and current Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco—widely regarded as the “Father of Dancesport in Cebu”—and Estillore Jr. were the only pair from the delegation to reach the podium in Amsterdam.

Also delivering commendable performances were 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalists Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Caneda, who finished sixth in the WDSF Open Adult Latin category.

Fellow DTCC dancers Andrew Ysla and Noelyn Mie Pedrano also turned in a respectable performance, placing seventh in the same division.

Before their Amsterdam campaign, DTCC dominated the Philippine DanceSport Federation (PDSF) First Quarterly Rankings last March in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, where they hauled in an impressive 25 gold medals.

Hayco and Estillore also won gold in the Senior 1A Latin category, while Hayco bagged two additional golds with another partner, Lloyd Bartolini. /clorenciana

