Toledo Trojans return to PCAP finals after beating Bacolod

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans booked a return trip to the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Grand Finals after dominating the Bacolod Blitzers in a one-sided Southern Division Finals of the All-Filipino Conference on Saturday night, May 10.

This marks the second consecutive conference in which Toledo will compete in the Grand Finals, further solidifying their status as title contenders following a commanding performance against the rookie Bacolod squad.

The Trojans also cemented their reign as Southern Division champions, winning the title for the second straight conference. They previously completed a historic 22-0 sweep during the Wesley So Cup last December, setting a franchise record.

Toledo is set to face the Northern Division champions and former overall PCAP titleholders, the Pasig City King Pirates, in the Grand Finals on Wednesday, May 14.

Meanwhile, Bacolod will battle another former champion, the San Juan Predators, for third place.

In their Southern Division Finals clash, the Trojans overpowered the Blitzers with a dominant 15.5–5.5 scoreline in the first set. International Master (IM) Joel Banawa led the charge on Board 1 by defeating Ian Cris Henry Udani in both the blitz and rapid rounds.

Supporting Banawa were Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Kim Steven Yap, and IM Joel Pimentel, who also swept their blitz and rapid matches against Eden Tumbos, Edsel Montoya, and Eric Abanco, respectively. The Trojans took the blitz round 5.5–1.5 before continuing their onslaught in the rapid round, 10–4.

In the second set, Toledo raised the bar even higher, outscoring Bacolod 17–4. They nearly swept the blitz round with a 6–1 result and went on to dominate the rapid round, 11–3.

Once again, IM Banawa delivered back-to-back wins—this time against Thesius Benitez in the blitz and Danny Mangao in the rapid. IM Barlo Nadera and FM Carlos Edgardo Garma also posted twin victories, sealing the Trojans’ return to the championship round.

