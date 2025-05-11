From PR kits to playtime: Danna Bacolod on being a working mom

To most, being a mom means staying at home, managing the household, and making sure everything is running smoothly. For Danna Bacolod, being a mom means navigating meetings in between playtime, handling deadlines with a toddler on her hip, and ending the day with bedtime snuggles and unfinished emails. And yet, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

It’s not just about me anymore. Everything I do now is to build a life where Bella feels secure, loved, and supported. DANNA BACOLOD PR DIRECTOR, BIGSEED PR & EVENTS

As the PR Director of Bigseed PR & Events and a first-time mom to her one-year-old daughter Bella, Danna has discovered a new depth to a life already rich with ambition and purpose—brought by motherhood.

In Every Room, She’s Two People

Before Danna even attends to her work calls and deadlines, she’s already deep into her most important job: being Bella’s mama. But thanks to a hybrid work setup, she is able to stay fully present in both of her roles.

“It’s a busy but fulfilling routine,” she shares. “Once Bella naps, that’s when I shift into work mode.”

But the balancing act isn’t always easy. Some days, she comes home from events completely drained, only to shift right back into mom mode the moment she walks through the door. “There’s no pause,” she admits. “But even when I’m running on empty, I still want to be there for her, fully.”

Indeed, being a working mom means always being “on”—carrying the mental load of remembering everything from work briefs to nap schedules, and the emotional juggle in between. But Danna has learned the power of letting go of perfection and finding strength in small wins.

“As a working mom, I learned to prioritize, delegate, and let go of perfection,” she reflects. “It’s not always easy, but it’s incredibly fulfilling.”

Work hasn’t slowed down for Danna, but her priorities have shifted. “Everything I do is centered around her well-being, while still trying to grow in my own career,” she says.

The Shape of Her Days

Being a mother has ushered Danna into a season of exploration—both for Bella and herself. Every day brings a new milestone, whether it’s waving “bye-bye” or dancing to nursery rhymes.

But this also comes with the less glamorous side of motherhood. “Bella’s in a very curious stage—climbing, grabbing things, testing boundaries. I have to be on alert all the time,” she admits.

Luckily, she doesn’t do it alone. “It’s been a team effort with my partner,” she shares. And with a supportive family behind her, she’s learned to juggle with grace, if not always with sleep.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup,” she says. “As a mother, you need to take care of yourself in order to care for others.” In the whirlwind of motherhood, it might be easy to forget this, but Danna has come to understand that rest isn’t selfish, it’s essential.

Above all, the love she receives from Bella—through every hug, kiss, and finger squeeze—reminds her she’s doing okay. “These moments are a powerful reminder of the true purpose of motherhood, filling me with gratitude and joy.”

To Bella, Someday

As Danna reflects on motherhood, her thoughts turn to the future—to the kind of world she hopes to create for her daughter. “It’s not just about me anymore. Everything I do now is to build a life where Bella feels secure, loved, and supported.”

To her daughter, she pens a heartfelt message:

“As you begin to explore the world, stay curious and kind. You’ll always have a family to come home to. I’ll forever be your biggest supporter and your safe place.”

And to fellow moms in the thick of it all, she offers this comforting truth:

“Some days are chaotic, others empowering—but every day is filled with purpose. Every phase is precious, and even the challenging days are part of a season you’ll one day look back on with gratitude.”

This Mother’s Day, we honor the love and quiet power of moms like Danna, who remind us that motherhood isn’t about having it all together, but about showing up with love, day after day.