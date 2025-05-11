TUMI releases limited-edition 50th Anniversary Gold Collection

International travel and lifestyle brand TUMI releases a numbered, limited-edition capsule collection of gilded cases and accessories in celebration of its 50th golden anniversary.

Only 250 units of each silhouette are available worldwide, making these pieces covetable collectors’ items for TUMI enthusiasts.

“We wanted to do something truly special for our 50th anniversary,” says Creative Director Victor Sanz. “And what better way to celebrate than by taking our iconic 19 Degree design and giving it a bold, metallic gold twist? This ultra-limited-edition drop is all about celebrating where we’ve been—50 years of pushing boundaries in design and craftsmanship—and where we’re headed. It’s the perfect blend of innovation, style, and celebration.”

The limited-edition collection features four silhouettes from the brand’s signature 19 Degree Aluminum collection—a Briefcase, International Carry-On, Watch Travel Case, and Minaudiere—in celebratory Bullion Gold. Each radiant piece features an aircraft-grade aluminum shell with TUMI’s iconic 19 Degree contours and distinctive details, and comes finished with a 50th anniversary story patch that includes its unique edition number.

Only 250 units of each silhouette are available worldwide, making these pieces covetable collectors’ items for TUMI enthusiasts.