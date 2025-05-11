From COO to MOM: Bea Gothong on choosing motherhood

Bea Evardone Gothong is a powerhouse in the digital scene. As Group COO and Head of Creative Strategy at the region’s largest digital agency, she led operations, spearheaded campaigns, and thrived in the high-stakes world of marketing.

What I thought I knew, who I believed I was, the values and priorities I once held so tightly—all of them have shifted. And in that unraveling, something more honest and beautiful has taken root. BEA GOTHONG

But today, her calendar looks a little bit different but just as rewarding. As client meetings and brand launches are now burping sessions and lullabies—all anchored by one tiny, extraordinary human, her four-month-old son.

Letting Go to Hold On

Bea has never been the type to sit still. As a student she excelled in everything. The student council, theater, the publication, and sports. That same energy carried into her career, where weekends for work are done not out of obligation but of passion. “Work gave me purpose, energy and identity,” she says. However, letting go of this career she loved may be the hardest choice she ever made. But it was also, she says without hesitation, the best one.

Bea shares how she prayed when she suffered a miscarriage, and later found herself pregnant again just six weeks later. The emotional whirlwind forced her to confront a truth she had never considered—that the life she was building might need to be paused for the life growing inside her.

“It shook me to my core,” she recalls. “I asked for signs. And slowly, clearly, they came.” For someone who had always thrived in control and momentum, surrendering to uncertainty was terrifying. But with every prayer, the answer became more clear. “It felt like God had already made the decision. I just needed to surrender to it.”

The Work Of Becoming

These days, Bea’s life moves to the rhythm of her baby. Her mornings begin at 4:30 AM filled with self-care and a pumping session. “If I don’t prioritize myself first thing, it often doesn’t happen at all,” she shares.

From there, the day unfolds in a steady, loving routine of feedings, play, and naps. “I truly cherish the time I spend with my baby. Each moment helps me understand him more deeply,” she says.

Bea describes this chapter of life as grounding. “It’s been just as much about unlearning as it is about learning. What I thought I knew, who I believed I was, the values and priorities I once held so tightly—all of them have shifted. And in that unraveling, something more honest and beautiful has taken root.”

Away from her career, Bea redefined how success is shaped. “I used to take pride in always being several steps ahead,” she reflects. “But motherhood doesn’t work that way. It demands your full attention, right here, right now.”

Love, in Full-Time

This Mother’s Day marks her first as a mom. “I told my husband he’s in charge this year,” she laughs. “My only request is that he includes our son. I want him to grow up knowing how important it is to honor the mothers in his life.”

And when her son is old enough to read these words, Bea hopes he’ll know just how deeply he is loved: “My son, I am incredibly honored to be your mom. No matter how old you get, no matter how difficult life can be, I will always be here. You can always run to me.”

To all the mothers out there who are considering a pause in their careers, Bea has this to say: If your circumstances allow you to focus on your family, even just for the first few years, it can make a real difference. A mother’s presence is irreplaceable. Those early years shape everything.

Bea Evardone Gothong may no longer be calling the shots in campaign meetings, but today, she leads something far more—a life grounded in love. And in this new season, she’s exactly where she’s meant to be.