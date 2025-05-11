Liquor ban starts Sunday, May 11 – Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — The liquor ban of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will take effect on May 11, a day before the 2025 midterm elections.

According to Comelec Resolution No. 10999, which contains certain prohibited acts in the May 2025 elections and the first Bangsamoro elections, “selling, furnishing, offering, buying, serving, or taking intoxicating liquor” is prohibited except for hotels and other establishments certified by the Department of Tourism in catering to foreign tourists.

“Liquor drinkers, take a break … It’s better that we are not drunk when we vote. We don’t want anyone reeking of alcohol at the polling place so we can all focus on electing [our leaders],” Garcia said in an interview on Saturday.

Aside from the liquor ban effective nationwide on Sunday, the poll body also reminded candidates and their supporters that campaigning is prohibited from May 11 to May 12.

This includes removing campaign materials, and even wearing campaign shirts on election day.

