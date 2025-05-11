MSL Collegiate Cup: Cebu schools advance to nat’l esports stage

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three schools from Cebu have qualified for the Moonton Student Leaders (MSL) Collegiate Cup (MCC) Season 2 Group Stage.

Three teams from three different schools with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) teams have all qualified for the second season of the MCC tournament.

The three teams that made it to the group stage of the national-level tournament are from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), the University of Cebu – Main Campus (UCMN), and the University of San Carlos (USC).

The USJ-R representatives were the first ones to qualify after snagging one of the four available spots during the MCC February Community Open.

USJ-R’s Jaguars Esports roster includes Jericho Chua, Harold Perez, Steven Pritz Casas, Klevince Marikit, and Rholdan Nuel Yee.

The other teams that qualified back in the MCC February Community Open were from St. Clare College of Caloocan, Batangas State University The National Engineering University – Alangilan Campus, and the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines – CDO Campus.

Meanwhile, MLBB teams from the UCMN and USC have qualified through the Visayas Leg of the MCC University Rivals tournament.

UCMN’s HOM1ES consists of Mark Niño Zanoria, Jesrel Villegas, Matt Daniel Manubag, Kyle James Nunez, and Jherick Al Drie Mabuan.

Meanwhile, USC’s squad is made up of Shin Mavrick S. Formaran, the brother duo of Jestine John Miano and Jeshua Luke Miano, Jejomar Tormis, and Josh Nathaniel Salinas.

Other schools that participated in the MCC qualifiers also include the Cebu Technological University – Main Campus, the Cebu Technological University – Barili Campus, the Cebu Technological University – Danao City Campus, the Cebu Institute of Technology – University, the Southwestern University PHINMA, and the Asian College of Technology.

Although the Visayas leg of the MCC has already concluded, other Cebuano teams can still qualify for the MCC Season 2 Group Stage via the Wildcard stage in June, running from June 7-8.

Launched in 2023, the MSL Collegiate Cup serves as a national platform for collegiate players to showcase their skills and represent their schools in the growing world of esports. It aims to stand alongside the MLBB Developmental League (MDL) and the MLBB Professional League (MPL) here in the country.

Back in the first season of the MCC, Zeke “BAI LUCI” Himaya represented the University of San Carlos to become the first runner-up of the tournament, paving the way for his transition to a professional career with RSG Philippines in the MPL Season 14 and METACORE x CRIMSON in the MDL Season 5. /clorenciana

