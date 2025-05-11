Navarrete retains WBO title; Suarez calls for rematch

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete may have walked away with his World Boxing Organization (WBO) world junior lightweight title intact, but serious doubts now cast a shadow over his latest defense after a controversial eighth-round technical decision win against the gutsy Filipino challenger Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez.

Their brutal showdown on Saturday, May 10 (May 11, Manila time), at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, ended prematurely when Navarrete sustained a deep gash above his left eye midway through the eighth round. Referee Edward Collantes halted the bout and sent it to the scorecards — initially declaring the cut to be caused by an accidental headbutt.

But replays painted a different story as it was Suarez’s sharp counter left hook that inflicted the damage, not a clash of heads.

The revelation did little to change the outcome, as all three judges still handed the victory to Navarrete. Judges Fernando Villareal and Lou Moret scored it 77-76, while Pat Russell had it 78-75 — a decision that sparked outrage among Filipino boxing fans and raised eyebrows across the boxing world.

The scorecards mirrored the fight’s razor-thin margin, with both warriors leaving the ring bloodied and bruised.

Suarez’s nose bled profusely from Navarrete’s signature overwhelming barrage of punches, while the Mexican champion struggled to fend off the Filipino Olympian’s precise counters and speed.

WAR OF ATTRITION

From the opening bell, it was a war of attrition. Suarez repeatedly found success with slick counters and sneaky angles, while Navarrete relied on his trademark volume punching that made him a three-division world champion.

Both fighters flirted with knockdowns in several heated exchanges, keeping fans on the edge of their seats — until the abrupt and controversial stoppage shifted the narrative.

Suarez, tasting his first career defeat, made no excuses — but wasted no time demanding a rematch.

“When I switched to southpaw, I threw a wild straight — I believe that’s what caused the cut,” Suarez said in the post-fight interview.

“I want a rematch with Navarrete. Yeah, we can make that rematch again, I want a rematch. It’s my honor to fight him like that, I know he’s a good fighter, but here’s the results, I don’t have anything to say about this. I’m proud of myself, with my coach and my team. We did effort for this fight, but things happened, i don’t control the outcome,” he added.

Suarez, 36, now holds a record of 18 wins, 1 loss, with 10 knockouts.

HISTORIC UPSET

Navarrete improved to 40-2-1 with 32 knockouts, but the nature of his win left a sour taste in the mouths of many — especially in light of the missed opportunity to give Suarez a legitimate shot at a historic upset.

“I’m sad, but that’s part of the game,” Suarez added.

“I respect Navarrete, he gave his all — but I want that rematch.”

Suarez came into the bout as the WBO’s top contender after Navarrete briefly moved up to lightweight before returning to his forte weight class.

