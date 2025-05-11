2 injured as blast rocks Maguindanao Sur town

COTABATO CITY — An M-79 rifle grenade fired from a distance by still unidentified men left two persons injured in Barangay Poblacion Mother, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, police said.

Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, spokesperson for the Bangsamoro regional police, said Montaser Paglas Mamaluba, 40, and a 13-year-old girl, both residents of Barangay Poblacion Mother, sustained shrapnel wounds after a grenade landed on the roof of their house while they were sleeping.

The victims are now undergoing medication at the Maguindanao provincial hospital in Datu Hofer, Maguindanao del Sur.

Hadji Oping Ampatuan, Shariff Aguak town councilor, said it remained uncertain why the house was targeted by rifle grenade attacks.

The blast site was a few meters from a gasoline station and just across the town hall.

It came hours after clashes broke out in the village of Kuloy, also in Shariff Aguak town that left two soldiers injured.

