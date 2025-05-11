Two under two and a full-time job: How Katrina Lucero makes it work

For Katrina Lucero, Senior Marketing Manager of SM Seaside City Cebu and SM J Mall, life moves fast between campaigns, deadlines, and two little boys under the age of two.

I used to believe success was about grinding hard and earning big. But now, I know that no amount of money can buy back your time or give you a peaceful home. KATRINA LUCERO SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER, SM SUPERMALLS

With nearly 11 years of experience in the marketing industry and almost 2 years into motherhood, she’s mastered the art of joining Zoom calls with toddler cries in the background. It’s not always easy, but in the middle of it all, she’s found a strength she didn’t know she had.

Work Hard, Mom Harder

“I’ve only been a mom for almost two years,” Katrina shares, “and I have two adorable boys—a one-year-old and a six-month-old.”

That’s right. Two under two. But Karina takes it head on, grounded in gratitude for the support system around her. She’s learned firsthand that it truly does take a village to raise a child or two. “I’m fortunate to have everyone with me that helps with my kids so I can continue working. I acknowledge that it’s not the same for others, and I don’t take that for granted,” she says.

Katrina’s typical weekday mirrors that of many corporate moms. “I eat breakfast in the car so I can savor my kids’ waking hours,” she says. “Usually, I come home to sleeping babies, so I try my best to clock out on the dot to see them before they sleep.”

You can imagine that motherhood, for her right now, is one thing: hustle.

And with hustle comes challenge. “As a marketing person, I am often glued to my phone. My firstborn already needs more of my attention, and I sometimes feel guilty for not being fully present, even when I am right beside him, because I am handling urgent work.” It’s a familiar tension for many working moms—being there but not fully present. But like her children, Katrina is also learning. Baby steps.

Redefining Success

Of course, there will be those days when everything gets tough and emotions run high. In those moments, Katrina turns to simple things to reset. “I cry—kidding,” she laughs. “I step out for a walk, focus on my breathing, or scroll through social media to reset.”

However, despite the demands that comes with raising two small kids while working, Katrina holds on to the sight of her kids happy and full of life. “A loud child is a happy child. And happy children grow up to be resilient adults. That’s the kind of people I want to raise.” Moments like hearing her eldest shout “Hi Mommy!” at the front door after a long day—that’s what makes it all worth it.

Katrina defines success differently now too. “I used to believe success was about grinding hard and earning big. But now, I know that no amount of money can buy back your time or give you a peaceful home. If I lose those in the process of chasing success, then it’s not worth it.”

These days, she sees balance as the true measure of it. “As long as I can provide for my family and spend time with them, then what I have is already enough.”

The Heart Behind The Hustle

This Mother’s Day, Katrina is planning a simple celebration with her in-laws in their farmhouse in Argao. “I want my kids to experience the quiet life, surrounded by nature. It helps them become more aware of their surroundings, and it grounds us too.”

And if there’s one message she’d want her sons to read someday, it’s this:



“Mom made it as far as she could because she had you. So if you see Mom achieve great things, that’s all because of you.”

To other moms finding themselves in a similar path, Katrina shares a gentle reminder: Don’t lose yourself in the hustle. When things feel overwhelming, refocus your energy on what actually matters. You are, first and foremost, a mom—and your children are counting on you. A happy mom is a reflection of a happy home.