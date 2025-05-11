Sandiganbayan convicts Genuino, 4 others of graft

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has convicted former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) chair Efraim Genuino and four other high-ranking officials of graft and malversation for the illegal disbursement of some P45 million in public funds to cover the promotional expenses of a foundation set up by Genuino.

In a 257-page decision promulgated on Friday, the antigraft court’s Third Division sentenced Genuino; former president and chief operating officer Rafael Francisco; former senior vice president (SVP) for administration Rene Figueroa; SVP for corporate communications services Edward “Dodie” King; and former assistant vice president for internal audit Valente Custodio, to more than 100 years in prison, each for being guilty of five counts of graft and five counts of malversation.

The five officials were also ordered to return to the government the aggregate amount of P45.1 million, equivalent to the total Pagcor funds illegally disbursed to Batang Iwas Droga (Bida) Foundation starting in 2008 for its various events and production activities.

Bida Foundation, which also sought a seat in the House of Representatives in 2010, was founded by Genuino.

Graft

They were each meted out with up to 10 years in prison for graft in connection with the illegal disbursement of Pagcor funds for a 2005 Christmas project of Bida Foundation; a 2006 barangay project; production, distribution and advertising expenses for “Bida Comics;” a “Bida Caravan” project; and a “Grand Bida March.”

Also, they face a penalty of reclusion perpetua—or up to 40 years in prison—for malversation over the unlawful release of P12.25 million for the Bida Caravan and P21.24 million for the Grand Bida March.

They were each sentenced with up to 17 years in prison for malversation in connection with the Bida Foundation’s Christmas project; up to 17 years for a barangay project; and up to nearly 12 years for the Bida Comics.

However, the five former Pagcor executives were cleared of graft and malversation in connection with alleged misappropriation of P1.4 million worth of “Angelica” rice for typhoon victims in 2008.

“That Pagcor paid for the forwarding, brokerage and storage cost of the donated rice did not lead to a conclusion that it was the owner or had custody of the said rice,” read part of the decision.

Acquitted

They were also acquitted of the same charges over the supposed payment of Pagcor to Bida Foundation for the production, ticket purchase and advertising costs of the 2008 movie “Baler,” which was part of the Metro Manila Film Festival for that year.

Ester Hernandez, their other co-accused, who served as vice president for accounting, remains in hiding and her case will be archived, the court said.

The case stemmed from corruption allegations filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2011 over the questionable transactions that allegedly benefited Bida Foundation and the namesake party list that it formed.

A total of 39 criminal charges were filed and these were grouped into three for “easier disposition” by the Sandiganbayan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP