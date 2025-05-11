Girl killed in NAIA Terminal 1 accident laid to rest in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — The four-year-old girl who was one of two killed in the car-ramming incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last week was buried on Sunday, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

Malia Kates Yuchen Masongsong was laid to rest around 4 p.m. at the Eternal Gardens in Lipa City, Batangas.

Malia was the only child of Danmark Soriano Masongsong, an overseas Filipino worker about to return abroad on the day of the ramming, and his wife, Cynthia.

Her mother was injured in the incident.

Around 9 a.m. on May 4, a black sport utility vehicle rammed into several people at the departure entrance of the terminal.

Another fatality was Dearick Keo Faustino, who was supposed to celebrate his 30th birthday on May 29.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered an investigation into the incident, while the Land Transportation Office had suspended the driver’s license of the driver involved.

Likewise, the airport operator, New Naia Infra Corp., has implemented a change in the departure drop-off area at the Naia Terminal 1, which is now following a parallel layout.

This layout replaced the diagonal setup used by the airport terminal since the 1990s.

