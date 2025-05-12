Election Day: Warm weather, isolated rains to prevail across PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency May 12,2025 - 10:17 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau forecast warm and humid conditions and isolated rains to prevail over most of the archipelago on election day.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses such as fatigue, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a Monday weather outlook.

People going to polling precincts are advised to bring water to stay hydrated, use an umbrella for shade, take breaks in covered areas, and wear light-colored clothing.

The heat index, or the temperature the human body feels when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature, could peak at 45°C in Sangley Point, Cavite City, and Catarman, Northern Samar.

A 43°C heat index is forecast in the following areas:

ISU Echague, Isabela

San Ildefonso, Bulacan

Tayabas City, Quezon

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas

Legazpi City, Albay

Juban, Sorsogon

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur

Roxas City, Capiz

Mambusao, Capiz

Dumangas, Iloilo

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte

PAGASA also forecast a 42°C heat index in these areas:

NAIA

Laoag City, Pangasinan

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Bacnotan, La Union

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City

Infanta, Quezon

Coron, Palawan

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Cuyo, Palawan

Masbate City

Iloilo City

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Maasin, Southern Leyte

Under “danger” level conditions, ranging from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said Batanes and Cagayan would experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the frontal system.

Moderate to at times heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

PAGASA earlier said Ilocos Norte, Isabela and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region “will be partly cloudy in the morning becoming cloudy with scattered rains and thunderstorms for the rest of the day.”

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast the easterlies to cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

This could result in brief and sudden heavy downpours, mostly in the afternoon or evening, the weather bureau added.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)

