Visayan Electric Assures NO SCHEDULED POWER OUTAGES on Election Day

By: Dominic Ylagan May 12,2025 - 11:53 AM

As Cebuanos head to the polls today, May 12, 2025, Visayan Electric Co. has assured the public that there will be no scheduled power interruptions / outages within its franchise area during election day.

The utility company emphasized its commitment to ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted voting experience across the areas it serves, which include Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, the City of Naga, and San Fernando.

Visayan Electric also reminds the public to immediately report any unexpected power outages within these areas. Residents can message the official Facebook page of Visayan Electric and are encouraged to include the nearest pole number or their home account number to expedite resolution.

The company reiterated its support for a peaceful and efficient electoral process, ensuring that power reliability remains a top priority for the voting public.

