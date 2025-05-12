IIEE-Johnro Electrical pads unbeaten run to six in AEBC hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — IIEE-Johnro Electrical padded its unbeaten run to six to stay on top of the 8th Corporate Cup of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) after edging PMEE-Kinsman Engineering,78-73, over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

The tightly contested match between the league’s top two teams saw IIEE-Johnro Electrical emerge with a hard-fought win, handing PMEE-Kinsman their first loss of the tournament.

Both squads entered the game with unblemished records, but the victory gave IIEE-Johnro a pristine 6-0 slate, while PMEE-Kinsman slipped to second place at 5-1.

READ:

Daniel Culanag led IIEE-Johnro with an impressive double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, along with five assists. Paulo Munez provided added firepower with 18 points, while Roy Rendon and Frank Ruiz chipped in 10 points apiece.

Despite the loss, PMEE-Kinsman’s Dave Abella delivered a stellar performance with 20 points and eight rebounds. He was backed by Ivan Deo with 19 points and Jett Latonio who added 12.

In other results, IIEE-Phelps Dodge climbed to fourth in the standings with a 4-2 record following their 84-71 win over the still-winless PICE-Municipal Engineering Office (0-6).

Herbert Rule powered IIEE-Phelps Dodge with 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Meanwhile, PICE-Municipal’s Arlu Esteban had a game-high 30 points in a losing effort.

The PIEE-Island Paints also broke into the win column, claiming their first victory in six games with a 72-67 triumph over PICE-Mortabond.

JP Perez paced PIEE-Island Paints with 25 points, six rebounds, a steal, and a block. On the other end, PICE-Mortabond’s Romy Faunillan exploded for 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped to 2-4, currently sitting in eighth place.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP