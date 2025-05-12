Mandaue mayoral bets urge voters to participate in local elections

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City officials are urging residents to actively participate in the ongoing elections and exercise their right to vote.

Local leaders emphasized the importance of electing capable and trustworthy public servants who can genuinely represent the interests of the people. They also expressed hope for a peaceful and orderly voting process throughout the day.

Among the early voters were Provincial Board Member Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, who arrived with her family at Don Gerardo Ll. Llamera National High School around 7 a.m. Both officials waited in line alongside other voters and were able to cast their votes shortly after 10 a.m.

Ouano-Dizon is seeking re-election as Mandaue City’s lone district representative, while Ouano is running for mayor. Both are part of the One Mandaue slate.

In separate interviews, the two candidates encouraged voters to take part in the electoral process and to choose leaders who will serve the city’s best interests.

“Unta hapsay lang ang pagbotar. Sunda lang kung kinsa ang tan-aw ninyo angay nga pilion nga umaabot nga opisyales nga magdumala sa atoang pinangga nga Siyudad sa Mandaue,” said Ouano.

(Hopefully, the voting process will go smoothly. Just follow your conscience and vote for who you believe should lead our beloved City of Mandaue.)

“Ako maghinaot nga atoang Mandauehanon magpakabana gyud nga mobotar karun adlawa para ma-exercise nila ang ilang right to vote – kinsa gyud ang ilang ganahan ug angayan – para ang tingog sa katawhan mao gyud ang matuman,” said Ouano-Dizon.

(I hope that our fellow Mandauehanons will truly take the initiative to vote today and exercise their right to choose who they believe is most deserving — so that the true voice of the people will prevail.)

Team Mandaue standard bearer and former mayor Jonas Cortes, who is also running for mayor, echoed similar sentiments. He urged residents not to waste their chance to vote and to select the right leaders.

“Ang pangutana nga atoang tubagon dili kinsa ang gusto kundi kinsa ang husto nga moserbisyo sa atoang pinalangga nga dakbayan. Ang ato manggud, tanan magpapili gustong moserbisyo, pero dili tanan magpapili ang husto. Atoang gamiton ang atoang sagrado nga katungod sa pagboto,” Cortes said.

(The question we must answer isn’t who we like, but who is truly right to serve our beloved city. You see, everyone who runs wants to serve, but not everyone who runs is the right one. Let’s use our sacred right to vote.)

Cortes began lining up to vote at Cabancalan 1 Elementary School around 8 a.m. and was able to cast his ballot at around 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, Mayor Glenn Bercede, who is running for vice mayor, urged Mandauehanons to remain united after the elections, regardless of the outcome.

“Ang eleksyon usa ra ka adlaw. Kalimtan ang tanan nangagi sa campaign period, kalimtan ang tanan. Maghiusa ta pagbalik kung kinsa man ang mahimong mananaog,” Bercede said.

(The election is just one day. Forget everything that happened during the campaign period, forget it all. Let’s unite again, no matter who wins.)

Bercede also commended the Electoral Board for prioritizing senior citizens like himself, saying such measures are especially helpful amid the current hot weather. /clorenciana

