Basilan clash: 3 dead, 2 hurt in election day attack

ISABELA CITY, Basilan – Three people, including a poll watcher, were killed and two others were wounded in a predawn boat clash near Hadji Muhtamad town Monday, hours before elections began.

The fatalities in the Basilan clash – poll watcher Murasidul Kidong Abduarahman and supporters Samier Allil Jamiri and Ben Bakil – were aboard a motorboat with mayoral candidate Jamar Mansul’s convoy when attacked near Sangbay Big Island at about 1:45 a.m.

Wounded supporters Haber and Zaldy Alih were hospitalized.

Police chief Maj. Nursaibar Mahadi said his seaborne patrol team engaged eight armed men who refused to stop for inspection.

“They suddenly opened fire, prompting our team to retaliate in a five-minute firefight,” he reported, noting three attackers jumped overboard.

Mansul’s wife Hanah confirmed that the dead in the Basilan clash, were her husband’s supporters traveling from Dansalan.

Mansul, who served as mayor of Hadji Muhtamad from 2013 to 2019 and one of three candidates, escaped unharmed. (PNA)

