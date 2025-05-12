Sarvida nabs SUGBU shootout title in thrilling finale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Robert Sarvida emerged victorious in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament held on Sunday, May 11, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Lanes.

Sarvida, a Division B kegler, outlasted former weekly champion Orly Enoveso—an 86-year-old bowling veteran—in a nail-biting final round that also featured Division A standout Arthur Tapaya, who eventually finished third.

After 10 intense frames, Sarvida and Enoveso were deadlocked at 228 pinfalls, while Tapaya settled for third place with 212 pinfalls.

However, due to SUGBU’s tournament rules, Sarvida was declared the champion because of his lower handicap (15) compared to Enoveso’s 40.

The event also marked the debut of the lanes’ new oiling pattern—45 feet at 26ml—which is part of SUGBU’s effort to prepare its bowlers for major upcoming competitions.

These include the Philippine National Open in Cainta, Rizal, and the Negros Open slated for next month, according to SUGBU President Edgar Alqueza.

Leading to the finals, Sarvida topped the Division B qualifiers with a four-game total of 797 pinfalls. Enoveso ruled Division C with 691 pinfalls, while Tapaya led Division A with 825.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP