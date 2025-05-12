Elreen Ando, Fernando Agad bag silvers in Asian liftfest in China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elreen Ando led the Philippine delegation with a silver-medal finish at the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in Jiangshan, China, on Sunday, May 11.

Competing in the women’s 64-kilogram division, Ando—also a Philippine Coast Guard reservist and varsity lifter for the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters—lifted a total of 232 kilograms to secure second place overall.

The two-time Olympian Cebuana’s total was just seven kilograms shy of the gold-medal performance of China’s Shuang Li.

Ando successfully lifted 102 kilograms in the snatch and 130 kilograms in the clean and jerk. She attempted 105 kilograms in her third snatch try but failed, while Li succeeded at that weight.

Li later attempted 109 kilograms but did not complete the lift.

In the clean and jerk, Ando opened with a successful 130-kilogram lift. She then made two unsuccessful attempts at 134 kilograms, settling for her initial lift. Li matched Ando’s 130-kilogram lift before converting 134 kilograms on her final attempt to clinch the gold.

North Korea’s Minhee Mun took the bronze with a 214-kilogram total, consisting of 94 kilograms in the snatch and 120 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Meanwhile, Cebuano Fernando Agad delivered a strong showing in the men’s 55-kilogram division. Although he finished fourth overall with a 254-kilogram total, Agad earned a silver medal in the clean and jerk after lifting 141 kilograms.

China’s Weidong Wang captured the gold with a 265-kilogram total (119 kg snatch, 146 kg clean and jerk). Vietnam’s Thanh Lai Gia secured second overall with 260 kilograms, while Kazakhstan’s Al Saleem Mansour took bronze, edging Agad with the same 254-kilogram total but winning via lighter bodyweight.

Rounding out the Philippine medal haul, Rosegie Ramos claimed a silver medal in the women’s 49-kilogram category after lifting 90 kilograms in the snatch and 107 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Photo caption: Elreen Ando. | Photo from Asian Weightlifting Federation

2nd photo: Fernando Agad. | Photo from Asian Weightlifting Federation

3rd photo: Rosegie Ramos. | | Photo from Asian Weightlifting Federation

