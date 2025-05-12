Bohol politics: Another disqualification case filed vs. Baba Yap

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A day ahead of the midterm elections on May 12, another disqualification case was filed against former Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap II, who is seeking to represent Bohol’s 1st district in the House of Representatives.

Four complainants coming from Dauis and Baclayon towns and Tagbilaran City in Bohol province have accused Yap of vote-buying, through his representatives who allegedly distributed cash ranging from P100 to P1, 000 stapled to his campaign flyers.

In their petition, the four said that the cash were stapled to a piece of paper with the prints “4 JOHN GEESNELL Yap, Baba CONGRESSMAN FIRST DISTRICT” and “2 Yap, Jane MAYOR.”

They also alleged that those who distributed the money told them, “ayaw kalimti si Cong.”

Yap, in an interview with Inquirer Visayas, said that he will issue his statement on the matter as soon as he secures an official copy of the disqualification case against him.

Disqualification case

Acting as complainants of the disqualification case against Yap are Sylvia Nistal Matig-a of Dauis town, James Manhilot Pizarras of Baclayon town, and Christopher Rollorata Lunzaga and Melchor Bonhayag Tangcawan who are both from Tagbilaran City.

They were represented by lawyer Mark Dave Josol in filing their the petition for disqualification before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Intramuros, Manila.

Last May 8, five residents of Brgy. Bil-Isan in Panglao town also accused Yap of vote-buying and sough his disqualification.

“Gi filelan kuno ko og disqualification case. Wala pako naka dawat og copy pero na post na online. Kani part lang sa strategy aron ma luya ta. Uban nag ingon nga disqualified nako. Fake news ni. Mag amping ta permi kay 3 days to go nalang,” Yap said in a social media on May 9.

(I head reports that a disqualification case was filed against me. I haven’t received a copy but this was already posted online. This is part of a strategy to weaken me. Others also say that I have been disqualified. That is fake news. Let’s us all take care since we only have three more days before the elections.)

Fake news

Meanwhile, the Comelec has issued a statement to clarify the spread of ‘fake news’ on Yap’s “possible disqualification.”

In a post on its official Facebook page on Monday, Comelec said “FAKE NEWS ang kumakalat na image sa social media na mayroong larawan at statement ni COMELEC Chairman George Erwin Garcia na nagsasabing, “COMELEC will most likely disqualify Bohol 1st District Congressional Candidate Baba Yap.”

“Walang ganitong pahayag na inilabas si Chairman Garcia tungkol sa issue ng diskwalipikasyon sa posisyon ng 1st Congressional District ng Bohol,” it added.

