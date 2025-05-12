Pulse Asia head denounces fake poll claiming Cebu prefers Baricuatro

Pulse Asia has refuted claims circulating on social media that it conducted a survey showing Pamela Baricuatro leading the gubernatorial race in Cebu with 82% support. The survey, which was allegedly conducted from May 5 to May 10, 2025, was said to involve 1,200 respondents across various areas of Cebu province.

According to the post, Baricuatro was far ahead of incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who allegedly received only 12% of the vote.

The claim was widely shared on May 11 by the Cebu News Updates Facebook page and similar social media outlets, just a day before the elections. The post attributed Baricuatro’s rising popularity to her platform of transparency, good governance, and community development.

READL:

In response, Pulse Asia President Ronald Holmes issued a statement denying the claims, saying:

“Our organization did not conduct any survey in Cebu province. Once again, we denounce the false information being peddled by partisan groups.”

Holmes clarified that Pulse Asia had no involvement in any survey or polling activity in Cebu and urged the public to be cautious of misleading information.

As of May 12, the post has been marked as false by Facebook’s fact-checking system. No legitimate polling firm has published confirmed survey results for the Cebu gubernatorial race. Voters are encouraged to rely on credible and official sources for accurate information as they head into the elections today.

