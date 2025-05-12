Cagayan Gov. Mamba sentenced to up to 6 years for cyberlibel

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba was recently sentenced to up to six years in prison in connection with a cyberlibel case filed by Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.

Mamba has maintained that his remarks against Enrile are not libelous, and that his camp has already appealed the decision of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 24.

Judge Maria Victoria Soriano-Villadolid found Mamba guilty of violating Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“Judgment is hereby rendered finding accused Manual Noveno Mamba guilty beyond reasonable doubt of Violation of Section 4(c) (4) of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012,” according to the court’s ruling promulgated on April 11.

The Manila court has imposed an indeterminate penalty of four years, two months, and one day of prison time as a minimum and six years of prison time as a maximum.

Mamba was also ordered to indemnify Enrile P150,000 for moral damages, and P150,000 for exemplary damages.

“We just filed an MR on the same,” Mamba said in a text message. “We are still hoping that this will be considered since I just quoted the Inquirer editorial describing him as an ‘opportunist, utilitarian, and unprincipled.’ We find no malice in quoting the Inquirer editorial when he assumed the Senate presidency during President GMA’s (Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo) incumbency,” he added.

When reached for comment, JPE’s legal team replied: “Mamba brought this case upon himself—he unleashed those venomous, libelous words, owned up to them, and practically dared JPE (Enrile) to drag him into the courtroom, convinced he would slip free. But when justice was served and he was convicted beyond any reasonable doubt, he suddenly disowns those words, howls in protest, and clings desperately to an appeal!”

“This is nothing but a coward’s retreat from the very battle he provoked with reckless arrogance. Let the record be clear, as the court already ruled: Mamba’s malice has been exposed, his true nature unmasked for all to see, and no appeal, no matter how fervent, can erase this undeniable truth,” they added.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP