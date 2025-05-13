Elections in Cebu yield interesting results so far 

By: Daryll Galindo, Futch Anthony Inso, Mary Rose Sagarino, Morexette Marie B. Erram, Pia Piquero - CDN Digital | May 13,2025 - 12:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu, including its three large cities, have yet to formally proclaim winners but initial results of the 2025 Midterm and Local Elections got interesting real quick.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Cebu midterm elections 2025

Cebu City results

In the capital Cebu City, the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) are looking at a sweet comeback. Its frontrunners, Engr. Nestor Archival Sr. and Tomas Osmeña, are leading in the mayoralty race as of 11 p.m.

Archival, vying as mayor, garnered 250,129 votes, while his running mate, Osmeña got 228,312 votes.

Even if the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City has yet to officially declare the winners, Archival’s opponents, outgoing Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and aspirant Yogi Ruiz, have already conceded and congratulated him and Osmeña.

Ouanos lead in Mandaue

In neighboring Mandaue City, the Ouanos are also poised to return, with siblings Jonkie and Lolypop Ouano are leading the mayoral and congressional races, respectively, over Jonas Cortes and Regal Oliva.

Pam or Gwen?

Meanwhile, it’s a tight race between incumbent Gwendolyn Garcia and aspiring Pamela Baricuatro.

As of 12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, at least 15 out of 50 localities in Cebu province have successfully transmitted their results, with Baricuatro leading the race.

Of this number, she won in nine areas, based on the official and partial results of the Comelec-Cebu Provincial Canvassing Center.

Proclamation

Voting centers for the May 12 polls closed at 7 p.m. but according to lawyer Francisco Pobe, director of Comelec in Central Visayas, said almost all had to extend to accommodate remaining voters.

Speaking to reporters while visiting the Comelec-Cebu Provincial Canvassing Center, Pobe pointed out that a huge number of voters only showed up as the deadline loomed nearer.

“Our precincts have to accommodate them… It’s basically our mindset that we only turn up when the closing hours near,” Pobe said in Cebuano.

While Comelec expect to start proclaiming winners in cities and towns just hours after voting precincts close, they need at least several days to receive all election results from all 44 towns and six component cities in Cebu province.

Pobe said some voting precincts, particularly in far-flung areas, face logistical and technical difficulties in transmitting the results.

“We have to receive all results before we can proclaim any provincial winners,” he explained.

Except for machine glitches and reports of rampant vote-buying, the elections in Cebu had been generally smooth and peaceful.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP