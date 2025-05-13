Daily Gospel, May 13

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 13, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the fourth week of Easter.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, May 12

Daily Gospel, May 9

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 10, 22-30.

The feast of the Dedication was taking place in Jerusalem. It was winter.

And Jesus walked about in the temple area on the Portico of Solomon.

So the Jews gathered around him and said to him, “How long are you going to keep us in suspense? If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly.”

Jesus answered them, “I told you and you do not believe. The works I do in my Father’s name testify to me.

But you do not believe, because you are not among my sheep.

My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me.

I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. No one can take them out of my hand.

My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one can take them out of the Father’s hand.

The Father and I are one.”

Source: Dailygospel.org