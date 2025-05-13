Kerwin Espinosa is new Albuera, Leyte mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Kerwin Espinosa, the newly proclaimed mayor of Albuera, Leyte, has asked drug suspects to either reform or leave their town or he will have them arrested.

Espinosa said that he also intends to offer free rehabilitation for drug users.

“Ang sa droga, giingnan ko na kamo karon, Mayo 13, palihug lang intawn undanga na kana. Panglayas kamo kun dili kamo kabiya anang bisyoha dinhi sa Albuera. Kung dili mo molayas, ipadakop tamo. Kun dili man gali mo madakpan, i-rehab tamo,” he said in a Facebook live which he posted shortly after his proclamation early on Tuesday morning.

(Those who are involved in illegal drugs, I am telling you now, May 13, please put an end to it. Leave Albuera if you can’t. If you don’t leave town, I will have you arrested. If you are not arrested, I will have you rehabilitated.)

But he has a good news for his people.

Espinosa said that he would again allow cockfighting in the different barangays.

“Ug ang tari, isaad ko kaninyo nga ibalik nato sa kada barangay labi na karon nga Mayo na,” he said.

(As to cockfighting, I promise that I will bring this back to the barangays especially this month of May.)

Espinosa, leader of the Bando Espinosa Pundok Kausaban (BEPK), was proclaimed winner of the May 12 elections in Albuera town early on Tuesday morning. His sister, Mariel RR Espinosa, and their eight candidates for town councilor, also won in the elections.

‘Pasayloa ko’

Meanwhile, Espinosa has apologized for the hurtful words that he may have said to his opponents as he also extended his hand of cooperation to Leyte 4th district Representative Richard Gomez.

Gomez supported the candidacy of one of his opponents, mayoral candidate Vince Rama.

“Cong Richard Gomez, magandang umaga sa iyo. Patawarin mo rin ako kung ano yong mga nasabi ko. Kung ano man ang nangyari, dapat nating kalimutan dahil tayo ang hinalal ng ating bayan. Dapat mag tulungan tayo. Hindi tayo mag away-away,” he said.

(Good morning Cong Richard. I’m sorry for what I have said. Whatever may have happened in the past, we have to forget all of those because we were elected by the people. We have to help each other. We do not have to fight.)

“Karon human na man ang election, wagtangon na nato ang atong kahiubos, kalain. Ibalik na nato ang batong relasyon sa matag usa. Bisan ikaw Vince Rama, pasayloa ko bai nga nakasulti kog bati kay ana man gyud na ang politika bai,” he added.

(Now that the elections is over, we have to do away with our hatred, ill feelings. Let us bring back our good relations. Even you, Vince Rama, forgive me if I said something bad because is how politics is.)

Open to suggestions

Espinosa said that under his administration, he will be open to suggestions, even those coming from his political opponents. He was also prepared to open his heart to Albuera residents who did not support his mayoral bid.

In his Facebook live, Espinosa said that he was determined to introduce changes and make Albuera a progressive town.

“Wala ko magtoo nga mo daug ko. Bisan kamo wala magtoo nga mo daug ko. Naa gyoy purpose ang Ginoo nga nahitabo kining tanan. Busa akong mga kauban sa BEPK, vice mayor, akong walo ka konsehales, dili nato usikan ang gihatag nga pagsalig sa katawhan diri kanato,” he said.

(I never thought that I will win. I know that you did not also expect me to win. God really has a purpose for everything that is happening now. With this, I would like to ask the BEPK vice mayor, the eight councilors, let us not waste the trust that the people gave us.)

