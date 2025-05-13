Gubernatorial face-off: Gwen or Pam?

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 13,2025 - 10:08 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Will voters in Cebu province give Gwendolyn Garcia a fresh mandate or herald a new era in leadership under Pamela Baricuatro?

The gubernatorial race here is off to an interesting start, with both women in a tight race in grabbing the province’s most powerful position.

As of 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, initial results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial Canvassing Center showed that Baricuatro is leading.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Cebu midterm elections 2025

Twenty-eight localities have already transmitted their full and official results to the canvassing center headquartered at the Capitol Social Hall.

Of this number, Baricuatro won in 17 areas while 11 for Garcia.

Meanwhile, the unofficial and partial tally from Comelec’s Media Servers showed that Baricuatro maintains her lead, garnering 868, 646 votes as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Reelectionist Garcia has 604,771 votes.

READ: Cebu Gov. Garcia files complaint vs Ombudsman for suspending her

Comelec in Cebu is expecting to receive the election returns of over 3,000 precincts from different parts in the island province.

The proclamation of winners at the provincial and congressional level often take days as Comelec would need to receive all election returns before declaring the winners.

Data from Comelec-Cebu showed that as 1 a.m., election returns are still at 43 percent.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP