Kanlaon Volcano erupts anew, spews ‘large ballistic fragments’

MANILA, Philippines – A five-minute “moderately explosive” eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

This generated a grayish voluminous plume three kilometers above the vent.

Thin ashfall was reported in the following localities of Negros Occidental: La Carlota City– Barangays (village) Cubay, San Miguel, Yubo and Ara-al; Bago City– Brgys. Ilijan and Binubuhan, and La Castellana– Brgys. Biak-na-Bato, Sag-ang, and Mansalanao.

Audible rumbling sounds of the eruption were reported in Barangay Pula, Canlaon City, Negros Oriental and La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Incandescent pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) descended the southern slopes within two kilometers of the crater. PDC is a hazardous volcanic phenomenon characterized by fast-moving, ground-hugging hot gas flows and volcanic debris.

“Large ballistic fragments were also observed to have been thrown around the crater within a few hundred meters and caused burning of vegetation near the volcano summit,” Phivolcs added.

Alert Level 3 (magmatic unrest) still prevails over Kanlaon. This means the volcano is in a state of magmatic unrest, with increased chances of short-lived, moderately explosive eruptions that could generate life-threatening volcanic hazards.

Phivolcs said it was recommended that communities within a six-km radius from the summit crater remain evacuated due to the danger of PDCs, ballistic projectiles, ashfall, rockfall, and other related hazards.

Communities that experience ashfall are advised to take all necessary precautions and use protective masks or a wet cloth to prevent ash inhalation, with special attention given to vulnerable persons, including the elderly, persons with respiratory or cardiovascular diseases, pregnant women, and infants.

“Local government units must continue to prepare their communities within the PDC hazard zone for subsequent evacuation in case unrest further escalates and hazardous worst-case explosive eruption becomes imminent,” said Phivolcs.

Increased vigilance against potential syn-eruption lahars and sediment-laden streamflows in channels draining the edifice is strongly advised should intense rains occur during eruptive unrest.

Aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. (PNA)

