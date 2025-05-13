cdn mobile

Pam Baricuatro keeps lead with only 800 ballots to be counted

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | May 13,2025 - 01:13 PM

Pam Baricuatro Cebu

A beaming Pam Baricuatro arrives at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol, where the Provincial Canvassing Center is held on May 13, 2025. CDN Digital photo | Ferdinand Edralin

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Presumed governor Pamela Baricuatro maintains her lead as the Provincial Canvassing Center in Cebu waits for only 800 ballots before they can close and finally proclaim the winners.

As of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, the Commission on Elections in Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu) has received all election returns from 51 areas except for one — Pinamungajan.

Lawyer Francisco Pope, director Comelec in Central Visayas, said voting precincts in this southwestern town experienced malfunctioning that caused the delays in transmission.

However, he assured the public that they are addressing this technical difficulties, adding that they may receive the results around 1:30 p.m.

Baricuatro, running under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), currently amassed 1,088,765 votes while her opponent, incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, got 744,261 votes, according to the latest partial and official count from Comelec-Cebu

