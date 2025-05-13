Ellen Adarna on politics: ‘Kinsa diay imong bossing?’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ellen Adarna is again making her presence felt on social media. But this time, she shared her thoughts not on relationships, but politics.

Shortly after voting for the 2025 midterm elections concluded Monday night, Adarna used her platform to reminded her followers and the rest of the Internet who the real bosses are— the madlang people.

On her Instagram, Ellen said that her opinion was based on her own experience.

“It’s honestly wild when you think about it. We’re the ones paying for public servants— their salaries, their offices, their benefits. All of it comes from taxpayers. We’re basically feeding them three meals a day, with snacks and coffee breaks in between. But when we deal with them? Its like we have to tiptoe, smile nice, and act like we owe them. Like they’re royalty… in a country thats already a mess,” she said.

She continued by saying: “Shouldn’t it be the other way around?”

“They’re supposed to work for us. Let’s not forget whos actually keeping the lights on here. So, madlang people, don’t ever let anyone make you fell like public servants are above you. Because if they do? That means they’re more into maintaining power than actually serving the people.”

CDN Digital shared Adaran’s post on our social media page and here are some comments from netizens.

Mar Ga Reth said, “bali man ang uban gihimo man nilag Ginoo ang politicians diri. Bsag sayup labanan, ikaw pa awayon labelan dayon tag NPA daw”

Cher Em added, “tama! napay mayor lami kay ug sakyanan”

Yve Catantan Compuesto commented, “Mao gyud day!”

“Can we stop labeling them as “honorable”? They’re a mile away from the word. We can call them by their profession like Doc, Atty, Engr…if they have any. I said if they have any,” says Yongyong Maglasang.

Adarna ended her post by reminding everyone who the real ‘bossing’ is.

Do you agree with Ellen?