Nestor Archival topples Mike Rama, Raymond Garcia in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nestor Archival Sr. pulled off a stunning upset in Cebu City’s mayoral race that toppled political heavyweights and proved the power of a grassroots campaign.

On Tuesday, May 13, he was officially proclaimed mayor after defeating incumbent Raymond Alvin Garcia and former mayor Michael Rama, two names deeply rooted in the city’s political history.

Archival, an engineer by profession and a longtime city councilor, secured a landslide victory in the highly contested mayoral race, garnering 256,197 votes. It was a clear lead over second-placer Garcia, who obtained 176,967 votes, and Rama, who trailed with 120,124 votes.

With all 790 clustered precincts canvassed, voter turnout stood at an impressive 84.52 percent.

Reluctance

Archival’s candidacy did not begin with confidence or fanfare. In March 2024, when asked by the press, he publicly admitted that he was hesitant about entering the race. He cited limited financial resources and the absence of political machinery as major constraints.

“I need more time. This is a big job. I am willing to do the task, but how to be in that position, you need resources. Although I have the backing sa group, there are additional resources needed, financial aspect,” he said at the time.

But it was former mayor Tomas Osmeña’s endorsement, and a promise to run alongside him as vice mayor, that gave Archival the push he needed.

“If Archival runs, I will run. That’s how far I’m willing to go,” Osmeña had said.

Despite the alliance with Osmeña and the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), Archival said his campaign had to navigate with minimal institutional support.

“We didn’t expect that because, can you just imagine, when we started it, lima ra. Lima, I think we were able to get five captains to support us. But eventually, duha na lang. So instead of nag-anam ka daghan, nag-anam ka gamay. So this is really a challenge,” Archival shared in an interview on Tuesday shortly after the proclamation.

Ground-up campaign

Lacking the backing of most barangay officials, Archival chose to go directly to the people. He said his team launched a series of small group meetings, face-to-face engagements, and focused community dialogues.

“Mag grupo na lang ug upat, lima, unom, labing daghan napulo ka tawo, lingkuran, then muadto nasad ta sa sunod. But it takes too much time. Pero we were able to make it. Mao man gyud. Wala nami mo adto sa barangay captains at sa mga officials. We went directly to the masses,” he said.

A vote for change

Observers and supporters have characterized Archival’s victory as a rejection of entrenched political dynasties and transactional politics. His campaign slogan, “Serbisyo para sa masa, dili para sa bulsa” (Service for the people, not for the pockets), resonated with voters weary of the status quo.

“[I am] very satisfied with the result of the election. Congrats, Mayor Nestor Archival, very best and the right choice to govern the city of Cebu, together with his best tandem, Vice Mayor Tommy Osmeña. Awa, manindot na gyod ang Cebu City this time,” said netizen Caro Lina in a Facebook comment.

Other netizen, Alexa Perales, posted: “This just proves that many Cebuanos are ready for change. My heart is so full knowing that our new governor is someone who truly listens, someone we believe in. Cebu deserves the win. To those who kept doubting him, kept throwing hate, look at the numbers. People chose her for a reason. It’s not about noise or popularity, it’s about hope and real leadership.”

Vice Mayor-elect Tomas Osmeña, in a separate interview, called the win a triumph of ideals over money.

“This is a classic example—money versus an idea. And the idea won. This shows a higher level of maturity among Cebuano voters,” he said.

Archival, too, acknowledged the deeper significance of his victory.

“I’m a farmer’s son, an ordinary man. But I worked hard, became an engineer, and built a company. I can connect with both the common people and the business sector,” he said.

He emphasized that while other camps offered rice and cash, he offered a vision.

“We presented programs that would last a lifetime. Not one-week handouts, but long-term solutions.”

Governance

Archival plans to bring an engineer’s mindset into City Hall, focusing on practical, measurable solutions. His priorities include addressing Cebu’s persistent problems with flooding, traffic congestion, waste management, and education.

“Just like in private sector project planning, we will start with the end in mind, work backward, and deliver efficiently without compromising the city’s revenue,” he said.

Nestor Archival also reiterated his long-standing advocacy for environmental sustainability, disaster preparedness, and youth development. As a councilor, Archival had donated his salary to fund scholarships and supported rescue initiatives under his Nestor Archival Rescue and Fire (NARF) foundation.

“The idea there is, programa na malungkaron. This is what we can offer,” Archival said.

