Navarrete-Suarez fight: WBO awaits CSAC ruling on controversial match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The clock may be ticking on Emanuel Navarrete’s technical decision win over Filipino challenger Charly Suarez.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) released a statement on Tuesday, May 13, acknowledging the ongoing controversy and affirming it is awaiting a final and official ruling from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) on the outcome of last Sunday’s controversial Navarrete-Suarez fight for the WBO junior lightweight strap in San Diego, California.

“The WBO must await an official, final, and definitive ruling by CSAC to proceed accordingly,” WBO stated, highlighting that CSAC has full legal authority and jurisdiction over the bout.

At the heart of the controversy is the eighth-round stoppage of the fight, initially ruled a technical decision in favor of Navarrete after a cut above his left eyebrow led the ring physician to halt the action.

Officials at ringside attributed the injury to an accidental headbutt, prompting the fight to go to the scorecards, where Navarrete emerged narrowly ahead.

However, slow-motion replay and post-fight reviews of the Navarrete-Suarez fight revealed that the deep gash was caused by a clean, powerful left hook from the Filipino and not a clash of heads.

The revelation has sparked outrage among Filipino boxing fans and analysts, many of whom believe Suarez was denied a legitimate technical knockout (TKO) victory.

The WBO title defense, held at Pechanga Arena, now faces the possibility of being officially ruled a ‘no-contest’—a decision that would nullify the result, preserving Suarez’s unbeaten record at 18-0 with 10 knockouts.

Navarrete, meanwhile, would retain his 40-2-1 record (32 KOs), though his recent title defense would be wiped from the books.

Adding fuel to the call for justice, Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti publicly acknowledged that Suarez deserves a rematch, particularly after reviewing the replay that clearly showed a legal punch caused the fight-ending cut.

Suarez has already demanded a rematch.

