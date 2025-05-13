Carl Jammes Martin to make U.S. debut in Las Vegas undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Filipino junior featherweight prospect Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin is set to make his long-awaited United States debut on May 31, facing Mexican journeyman Francisco Javier Pedroza Portillo in a non-title bout.

The 25-year-old Martin, who trains under Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and is based at Sean Gibbons’ Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, will fight at the Michelob Ultra Arena as part of a stacked undercard. The event features a double-header: former world champion Caleb Plant takes on Jose Armando Resendiz, while Jermall Charlo faces Thomas LaManna.

Originally, Martin was slated to debut on U.S. soil last March against Colombian Jose Sanmartin, but the bout was scrapped for undisclosed reasons, delaying his highly anticipated American appearance.

Martin, the pride of Ifugao Province, boasts of an unblemished record of 25 wins, including 20 by knockout. A former WBO Global super bantamweight champion, Martin’s ascent in the rankings has positioned him as the No. 1 contender for Naoya Inoue’s WBO world title—putting him on the brink of a potential world championship opportunity.

While Martin has fought abroad before, all of his international bouts took place in Mexico, where he notched knockout victories over Anthony Salas (18-9-1) and Ruben Garcia (27-14-1).

His upcoming opponent, the 30-year-old Portillo of Tijuana, Mexico, carries a professional record of 19 wins, 12 losses, and 2 draws, with 11 knockouts. Though considered a journeyman, Portillo enters the bout coming off a second-round TKO win over Ricardo Badillo Rodriguez last November, snapping a two-fight skid.

Despite the disparity in records, Portillo brings valuable experience to the ring, having faced top-tier opponents such as former world champion Gary Russell Jr., Jason Moloney, and Rau’Shee Warren. His résumé makes him a credible test for Martin as the Filipino rising star looks to impress in front of the American crowd.

