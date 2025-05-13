Netizens to winners of May 2025 polls: ‘Tumana inyong mga saad’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – May 12 was a defining day for Filipinos who were eligible to vote—braving the heat, heading to polling precincts, standing in long lines, waiting patiently, receiving their ballots, and finally casting their votes.

The 2025 national and local elections served as a moment for reflection, a chance to examine how culture shapes perceptions of democratic processes and political participation.

As the post-election frenzy began to settle, CDN Digital asked netizens what message they had for the newly elected and returning officials.

Their responses were direct and resounding: “Tumana [inyong] mga saad (Honor your promises).”

Unkept promises

These comments reveal a persistent issue: overpromising is widespread across all levels of government, leading many Filipinos to distrust their own officials.

Every election season, politicians and aspirants make promises they either cannot or will not fulfill.

Yet, despite the cycle of unkept promises, Filipinos remain hopeful.

Many still believe that both new and returning leaders have the opportunity to enact meaningful changes.

Netizens are also urging leaders to prioritize healthcare reforms: here’s what they have to say.

While hope lingers, the partial and unofficial results suggest a familiar pattern—one that raises concerns about whether this election will bring the change Filipinos have long been yearning for.

In the coming months and years, the people will be watching. And one thing is certain: they will remember the promises made.

