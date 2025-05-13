Ouanos rule Mandaue City election

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A member of the Ouano clan has reclaimed the mayorship of Mandaue City after almost 18 years.

Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, son of the late mayor Thadeo “Teddy” Ouano, won the race for mayor against dismissed mayor Jonas Cortes.

Jonkie was proclaimed as the city’s new Mandaue City mayor shortly after midnight on Tuesday, May 13, together with his cousin, Anjong Ouano-Icalina, who was elected City Councilor.

Another Ouano, Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, also won a second term as representative of the lone district of Mandaue in Congress.

Their late father, Teddy, was Mandaue City mayor from 1998 to 2007 before he served as Provincial Board Member representing the 6th district of Cebu from 2010 to 2016.

Overwhelming support

Jonkie said that he was very grateful for the overwhelming support that he received from over 100, 000 voters.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We will not fail you,” Jonkie said in an interview after his proclamation.

He said that giving him and his sister, Lolypop, a chance to serve will surely benefit the Mandauehaonos. He expressed confidence that their partnership will lead to a more effective and unified leadership.

Lolypop, for her part, said that the outcome of Monday’s elections will usher a “new era” in Mandaue City’s leadership.

Jonkie garnered a total of 101,549 votes in the elections as compared to the 94,488 votes of Cortes or a margin of 7, 061 votes.

Mayoral candidate Joey Cortes garnered 2,667 votes while Gepind Requierme got 999 votes.

Key programs

When he assumes office in July, Jonkie said that he will focus on the implementation of key programs that were part of his election promises to the Mandauehanons. These include the construction of a new campus for the Mandaue City College and the construction of a new and bigger city hospital.

These projects will be funded from the city’s coffers. However, in the event of budget constraints, Jonkie said that he was prepared to tap national officials and national government agencies for assistance.

In addition, Jonkie said that he intends to continue the implementation of some of the projects that were started by the current administration, especially those that were already allocated funding and will benefit city residents.

Here is the complete list of winners in the Mandaue 12 elections:

Mayor: Jonkie Ouano (One Mandaue)

Vice Mayor: Glenn Bercede (Team Mandaue)

Congresswoman: Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon (One Mandaue)

Provincial Board Members:

Malcolm Sanchez (Team Mandaue)

Atty. Olin Seno (One Mandaue)

City Councilors:

Joel Seno (One Mandaue)

Fritz Villamor (One Mandaue)

Eugene Andaya (One Mandaue)

Ben Basiga (One Mandaue)

Jimmy Lumapas (Team Mandaue)

Carlo Fortuna (Team Mandaue)

Maline Cortes-Zafra (Team Mandaue)

Jun Arcilla (Team Mandaue)

Tingsol Cabahug (One Mandaue)

Jennifer Del Mar (Team Mandaue)

Anjong Ouano-Icalina (One Mandaue)

Editha Flores-Cabahug (Team Mandaue)

