Pacquiao’s family ‘shocked’ but accepts failed bid in Senate race

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The family of former Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao is “shocked” but has already accepted the boxing legend’s failed bid to return to the Senate in Monday’s elections.

Pacquiao’s son, Michael Stephen, who was proclaimed as newly elected city councilor here on Tuesday, said they had hoped for a Top 12 win by his father, who was included in the administration-backed Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas slate.

“For me personally, [I expected that] he would be in the Top 12. But I guess we were just shocked and overall he said he was fine,” he told reporters.

Michael said the elder Pacquiao has already accepted the outcome of the polls, which placed the latter far outside the winning circle at number 18 based on a partial and unofficial tally as of Tuesday noon.

The 22-year-old Michael, a budding rap artist before joining the political fray, placed seventh in the race for city council seats after garnering 108,604 votes.

He had pursued a music career after graduating from Brent International School in 2020. He has since released several tracks, including “Only You,” Pac-Man” and “Hate.”

Michael ran under the People’s Champ Movement (PCM) slate bannered by his aunt, incumbent Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao, who also won her reelection bid.

“[This is] surprising and overwhelming. But overall thankful and grateful that I got the opportunity to run for councilor here in General Santos City,” he said following his proclamation.

Once he assumes his city council seat in July, Michael said he will accept and vowed to thrive in any committee that would be given to him, but expressed a preference for the committees on sports and tourism.

“My heart really is to help the people. Going around GenSan (during the campaign) and seeing everyone made me tell myself that this is a great opportunity for me to have a great impact on the people,” he added.

