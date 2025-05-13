Dutertes tighten grip on Davao City

DAVAO CITY — Former President Rodrigo Duterte, along with his sons and grandsons, further cemented their political dominance in Davao City after sweeping nearly all key local positions in Monday’s elections.

The canvassing of votes from the city’s 1,173 clustered precincts officially concluded around 11 a.m. Tuesday, confirming an overwhelming landslide victory for the Dutertes and their allies.

Duterte, who is detained in The Hague, Netherlands, won the mayoral race with 662,630 votes, far outpacing his closest challenger, former Cabinet official Karlo Alexei Nograles, who received 80,852 votes.

His son, incumbent Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, was re-elected with 651,356 votes, defeating former councilor Bernie Al-ag, who garnered 78,893 votes.

In the 1st congressional district, Duterte’s eldest son Paolo Duterte retained his seat in Congress with 203,557 votes. His main rival, Migs Nograles, received 49,186 votes. Mags Maglana, a known critic of political dynasties, lagged far behind with 3,530 votes.

In the 2nd district, Duterte’s grandson Omar Duterte won with 160,432 votes against Javi Garcia Campos, who garnered 90,156.

In the 3rd district, Isidro Ungab, a Duterte ally, won with 178,721 votes, defeating Nonoy Al-ag, backed by the Nograles camp, who got 30,687 votes. Independent candidate Ruy Elias Lopez received 19,243 votes.

The Duterte family also made inroads in the city council. Duterte’s grandson Rodrigo Duterte II secured a council seat, while January Duterte, wife of Rep. Paolo Duterte, will assume a seat in the council as president of the Association of Barangay Captains.

Davao City has over 1 million registered voters. Voter turnout for the election stood at 77.21 percent.

