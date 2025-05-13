Marcos offers cooperation to 2025 poll winners

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday offered cooperation to the winners of the 2025 national and local elections.

He also thanked Filipinos for voting and electing the country’s new officials.

“Once again, our democracy has renewed itself—peacefully, orderly, and with dignity. It is both a celebration of continuity and a call to act on the real challenges our people face,” Marcos said in a statement released a day after the midterm polls.

“Governance is a shared responsibility, a mission that requires unity and burden sharing for the common good. To the newly elected, regardless of party or coalition, I extend my hand. Let us move forward together—with open minds and a common purpose,” he added.

Marcos also expressed gratitude to voters who supported the administration-backed Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

“We may not have won every seat, but our work and mission continue,” he said.

Marcos also acknowledged the dedication of candidates who did not secure their desired posts.

“To those who did not make it, your courage to stand for public service is deeply respected. Public service goes beyond elections. The work of nation-building needs all who are ready to serve,” he said.

“In an honest government, everyone is included,” the president added. “May God bless our leaders, our people, and our beloved Philippines.”

Marcos also cited a quote from his late father and namesake, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“As my father once said: ‘If we are to prevail, we must prevail as Filipinos—for it is the only way to endure. If we are to attain our goals, we must march forward, not to the past but to the future. And we must do this as one family, a nation united.”

Based on partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections Transparency Server as of 12:58 p.m. on May 13, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go remains in the lead in the senatorial race, with 26,460,405 votes so far.

He is followed by Bam Aquino and Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, with 20,626,012 and 20,248,364 votes, respectively./mcm

