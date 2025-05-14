Dog inside car trunk viral video: LTO invites PAWS to join probe

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has tapped The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to participate in the hearing of a viral video showing a panting dog being transported in the trunk of a car.

The LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division invited them to observe the hearing of the incident on Tuesday, said PAWS, which is a non-government organization.

The LTO, in an invitation letter dated May 8, said, “we respectfully request your presence at the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID), Land Transportation Office, East Avenue, Quezon City, on 13 May 2025 at 10:00 A.M. to observe/participate in the hearing.”

“Given that this case pertains to animal cruelty, we believe that your participation would be of significant interest. We hope for your positive reply and look forward to collaborating in resolving the case,” it also read.

However, PAWS said in a Facebook post on the same day that the driver involved failed to appear, prompting the scheduling of a follow-up hearing.

“While the LTO is pursuing an administrative case against the driver, PAWS is working to file a criminal case to ensure full accountability,” it said.

PAWS also said that the LTO has vowed to maintain coordination with the organization to address cases of animal mistreatment on public roads.

“PAWS will not stop fighting for justice for animals subjected to cruelty and for the urgent need to strengthen enforcement of animal protection laws,” the group said.

On May 7, a Facebook user posted photos and videos of a car with its trunk slightly open, showing a panting dog peeking out.

The netizen updated the post the following day, saying the driver’s brother contacted him to explain the incident.

The brother claimed that the driver had actually “rescued” the dog from an impounding area at the time the video was taken.

He also explained that the dog was placed in the trunk during transport to their home because it might bite. He also claimed the animal was “safe.”

However, the post drew backlash from netizens who raised concerns over alleged animal cruelty. This prompted the attention of several animal rights groups and led to an investigation by the LTO.

On May 9, the LTO issued a show cause order to the owner of the vehicle. /jpv

