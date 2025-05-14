Pagasa: Easterlies to bring scattered rains over parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency May 14,2025 - 08:30 AM

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas in the country will experience scattered rains while most places will continue to have isolated rain showers due to the easterlies affecting the country, the weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja said the heat index could peak at 44°C in Cavite City; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Pili, Camarines Sur; Roxas City, Capiz; and Butuan, Agusan del Norte.

It could peak at 42°C at NAIA and Science Garden, Quezon City, he added.

The heat index is the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.

Under “danger” level conditions, ranging from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure.(PNA)

