Raymond Garcia concedes, pledges support for Mayor-elect Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Incumbent Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has pledged his full support for Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr., following his defeat in the May 2025 midterm elections.

Garcia made the pronouncement in an interview with reporters on May 13, shortly after Archival was proclaimed the city’s new mayor.

Archival, a Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) councilor, secured 256,197 votes—more than 79,000 votes ahead of Garcia, who garnered 176,967. Former mayor Michael Rama placed third with 120,124 votes.

“I already said it on my page, the people have spoken and they have chosen another leader to lead the city of Cebu,” Garcia said.

“So if it’s for the development of our city and… betterment of our Cebuanos, nganong dili man ko musuporta, suporta jud ko all the way sa new administration,” he added.

(So if it’s for the development of our city and…betterment of our Cebuanos, why won’t I support, I will support all the way the new administration.)

Garcia said he had instructed the city administrator to begin preparations for the turnover of responsibilities from the current administration to that of Archival’s incoming leadership.

“In fact, I already told Atty. [Kristine] Batucan nga to already prepare for the smooth transition from our administration to the administration of Mayor-elect Nestor Archival,” he said.

A day earlier, at 11:29 p.m. on May 12, when Archival’s lead became insurmountable, Garcia took to his official Facebook page to concede defeat and congratulate the incoming officials.

“We fought a good fight but in the end, it is the people who make the final judgement… My warmest congratulations to my colleague in the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Mayor-elect Nestor Archival, and Vice Mayor-elect Tommy Osmeña, for a successful campaign,” Garcia wrote.

He also thanked his supporters and members of the KUSUG–Panaghiusa coalition for their efforts during the campaign.

“It was a great honor working alongside all of you,” he wrote. “Daghan gyud kaayong salamat (Thank you very much).”

‘I did not expect the result’

Despite his gracious concession, Garcia admitted he did not anticipate the election outcome.

“Of course, I did not expect the result. I expected to come up victorious, considering that in just a short, well, one year na karun (now) we were able to do so much with little time,” he said. “Maybe, wala lang di nakit-an sa uban. Maybe walang sa na appreciate tingali. I don’t know (Maybe, they just did not see that. Maybe, they did not appreciate it. I don’t know).”

He said he would spend the remaining weeks of his term, until June 30, finalizing projects, meeting with city councilors under his slate, and ensuring the continuity of public services.

“Basically more of finishing my term until the end of June 30 and to do business as usual at City Hall,” he said.

Garcia also confirmed that he had ordered the release of the Charter Day bonus for city employees.

“I have already instructed the city administrators to release the Charter Day bonus today,” he said. “So maybe they will expect it… tonight or tomorrow.”

Looking ahead

Garcia said the election loss could be an opportunity to refocus on other aspects of his life, particularly his health, family, and private law practice.

“Maybe this is the time for me to focus on my health, for one. To concentrate on becoming healthier because I’m not getting younger… Maybe this is also a time for me to spend more time with my daughter, spend more time with my wife… to be more visible with my friends,” he said.

He said that he plans to return to practicing corporate law, which he had to step away from due to his public responsibilities.

Asked whether he had any regrets during the campaign, Garcia said he preferred to reflect with his team before concluding.

“I really don’t know. I have to talk to our supporters and the councilors and our campaign manager… what we did wrong, what we did not do,” he said. “At the end of the day, it really points down to how people perceive you… we just have to respect that and hope and pray that the new mayor will carry on (with) what we have started.”

Contrasting responses

Garcia’s concession and cooperation with the incoming administration stood in contrast to the response of former mayor Michael Rama, who refused to concede and raised questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

Rama, who ran under Partido Barug, cast doubts on the automated election system, citing alleged voting irregularities and technical glitches.

He vowed to pursue legal action and called on his legal team to scrutinize the results.

For Garcia, however, the focus is now on moving forward—for the city, and for himself.

“Regardless of who will sit as Mayor, Cebu City will thrive and Cebu City and the Cebuanos will live in a better place,” he said.

